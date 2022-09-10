Auburn's QB depth chart is officially shaking up

Auburn released the depth chart to the media prior to their matchup versus San Jose State, and there's officially now a question about the starting QB.

For the first time since TJ Finley was named the starter, the dreaded "or" rears its head again. In the depth chart for tonight's contest vs the Spartans, the QB position is officially listed as TJ Finley "or" Robbie Ashford.

Ashford, the transfer from Oregon, delighted fans with his performance against Mercer, rushing for 68 yards on only 8 carries and adding 100 yards in the air, mostly in the 2nd half after incumbent starter TJ Finley was benched after throwing two interceptions.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one.

