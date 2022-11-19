First Half Photos: Auburn football vs Western Kentucky

The Auburn Tigers are in a battle with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Despite some exciting plays on both sides of the football, Carnell Williams' team is still looking for answers on how to close this game out.

Here are some of our favorite pictures from the game so far.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Series history

Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.

Must Read Stories

Auburn Tiger Walk photo gallery

Auburn updates the depth chart vs Western Kentucky

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Three-star QB commits to Auburn

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach

Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch