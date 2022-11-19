First Half Photos: Auburn football vs Western Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers are in a battle with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Despite some exciting plays on both sides of the football, Carnell Williams' team is still looking for answers on how to close this game out.
Here are some of our favorite pictures from the game so far.
Series history
Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.
Fun fact
From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.
Must Read Stories
Auburn Tiger Walk photo gallery
Auburn updates the depth chart vs Western Kentucky
Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU
Three-star QB commits to Auburn
Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list
National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach
Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube