Former Auburn Star Johni Broome Signs NBA Contract With New Team

One of the best basketball players to ever suit up for the Auburn Tigers has found a new NBA home.

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Auburn star Johni Broome, according to a release on Tuesday morning. The acquisition comes in the wake of the Bucks waiving John Butler Jr.

Milwaukee marks Broome’s third stop in the league after being taken 35th overall in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Broome never exactly found a permanent role with the Sixers, making just 11 appearances and recording 10 points on 4-for-24 from the field. He also tallied 16 rebounds in 55 total minutes of action.

Instead, he spent most of his rookie season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate. Broome certainly made an impact, averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.8 minutes per game.

After a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee put a halt to his inaugural season, Philadelphia traded Broome to the Los Angeles Clippers in July as part of a salary dump to make space for now-Sixer LeBron James.

However, his time with the Clippers was ultimately short-lived, as Broome was waived in September.

As he turns his attention to a new opportunity to make a name for himself with the Bucks, Broome still stands as one of the most dominant forces in Auburn basketball history.

The Plant City, Fla., product transferred to the Plains from Morehead State in 2022 and ultimately evolved into an unstoppable force inside for the Tigers. He became just the fourth player in NCAA Division I history to post 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds, and he joined Chuck Person (1985 and 1986) as the only other Tiger to earn All-American honors in two consecutive seasons.

Additionally, Broome played an integral role in Auburn’s second-ever run to the Final Four, averaging 17.3 points and rebounds per game throughout the postseason.

Broome was also named the 2025 NCAA South Regional Most Outstanding Player for his performance in Atlanta, where he most notably drained an electric 3-pointer after going down with an injury earlier in the contest to likely ice the game and punch the Tigers’ ticket to San Antonio.