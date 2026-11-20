Last week, in the aftermath of Oklahoma City’s loss to the Clippers, I asked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a question: Is this the most challenging season of your career? Before Gilgeous-Alexander was a two-time MVP, conference finalist (twice) and NBA champion, he endured some bumpy years. The 22-win 2020-21 season. The 24 wins in 2021-22. Still, in those years Gilgeous-Alexander expected to be bad. All part of the process. This season was different. This one began with championship expectations . Within weeks it has become a nightly battle of survival.

So, Shai: Is this the most challenging season?

“Since I've been this good, yeah, for sure,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “But yeah, honestly speaking, it's kind of fun. We've kind of had the wind at our back for the last couple of years and had our way a lot of nights. And to have that adversity, it's kind of fun. I embrace it. It'll make me better.”

The Thunder are 9-6 after Wednesday’s loss to Atlanta, stuffed in a crowded field at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff bracket. Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are out , probably for the season. Chet Holmgren will be sidelined at least until January . Jared McCain, a three-point sniper, is shooting a career-low 34.3%. The offense, top-seven in each of the last two seasons, has sputtered to the bottom half of the NBA. They are bottom five in assists and three-point attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander is still putting up numbers (31.1 points per game) but his efficiency has dipped.

On opening night, Gilgeous-Alexander started alongside two All-NBA-ers (Holmgren, Williams) and one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders (Wallace). On Wednesday, Oklahoma City started a rookie (Aday Mara) played another (Bennett Stirtz) and burned 13 minutes on a second-year wing (Nique Clifford) who was a Sacramento King last week. Nikola Topić, who played just 10 games in his first two seasons due to health issues, has been pressed into service.

Predictably, the roster shakeup has resulted in more defensive attention devoted to Gilgeous-Alexander. The lack of playmakers has forced Gilgeous-Alexander to be “more of a point of attack guy,” said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, adding, “we're not able to move him around quite as much with certain lineups.”

“But really he hasn't changed very much,” said Daigneault. “The thing that he's great at is staying consistent in all circumstances and his approach and the way that he's gone about this has been very consistent. Now obviously how we play and what our style looks like at a given point in time is dependent on who's on the court. And that's changed significantly obviously with the guys we have out.”

What has kept the Thunder afloat is defense. Oklahoma City is fourth in the league in defensive rating. Opponents are shooting an NBA-low 42.1%. The Thunder rebound well (sixth), commit the third fewest turnovers and rank in the top-10 in net rating. They can get gashed from beyond the three-point line—the Hawks made 20 on Wednesday, while the Thunder are surrendering around 15 per game—but they have found a way to make it work.

But for how long? Among the league-wide questions: Will Sam Presti dig into his war chest? Oklahoma City could have as many as 10 first-round draft picks over the next seven years, with nearly double the number of second-round picks. The Thunder spent two of them to get Clifford, a long Aaron Wiggins-like wing. They have moveable contracts in Isaiah Hartenstein ($23 million) and Jaylin Williams ($7.1 million) who also happen to be good players.

For now, Presti appears to be in no rush. The Pelicans have a pair of wings (Herb Jones, Trey Murphy) that could interest Oklahoma City but the Joe Dumars-led front office has developed a reputation for sky-high asking prices for its assets. In Los Angeles, Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones could be available. The Thunder could make a run at bringing back Luguentz Dort, a close friend of Gilgeous-Alexander who has been uneven in his first season in Atlanta.

Listen to the Thunder, though, and they sound like a team ready to ride this out. There have been some tough losses. Back-to-back in Portland, where Oklahoma City was simply out-executed by a better-than-expected Blazers team. A loss to the Clippers where the Thunder had multiple chances to win late in the fourth. The failures, said Daigneault, are “not through lack of effort or a lack of competitive spirit or a lack of team connection.”

“And at the end of the day, it's the NBA, you're going to take your punches and there's going to be times where the winds in your face and you got to stay together,” said Daigneault. “And that's been a mark of this team for a long time. They've stayed together through high highs and they've stayed together through the low lows. And that's the secret sauce in an NBA season where there's a lot of ups and downs. So we'll continue to double down on that.”

Added Gilgeous-Alexander, “The challenge is different, that's all. And it's a new challenge for this group. But yeah, I mean, we have no choice but to plug away at it like we do any other challenge, no matter who's out there and keep trying to get better.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s a unique situation. It’s too early to throw in the towel on the season, and the Thunder are too talented to do that, anyway. Holmgren’s return will beef up the firepower, and OKC can lean on the fact that they had a 3-2 lead on San Antonio in last spring’s conference finals with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell out of the lineup. It’s among the reasons why Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t shrinking from early season adversity.

“It'll make us better,” Shai said. “And we couldn't be at the top of the mountain every night for the next decade. It doesn't work like that. So yeah, it's motivation for me. It's something I embrace. There's always a light at the end of the tunnel.”

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