Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are both coming off of rare wins ahead of their meeting on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Wizards ended an eight-game losing streak with a 103-99 win in Toronto on Thursday night, bringing Washington up to a 5-11 record on the season.
That’s one win better than the Bulls, but Chicago has won three of its last four contests.
Washington got a 124-120 win in Chicago last month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Wizards vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Wizards +3.5 (-114)
- Bulls -3.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Wizards +120
- Bulls -142
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Wizards vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CHSN
- Wizards record: 5-11
- Bulls record: 4-10
Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Wizards Injury Report
- Reece Beekman – Out
- Justin Champagnie – Out
- Felix Okpara – Questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – Out
- Jamir Watkins – Out
Bulls Injury Report
- Tobe Awaka – Out
- Noa Essengue – Probable
- Orlando Robinson – Out
- Jaylin Sellers – Out
- Dailyn Swain – Out
- Caleb Wilson – Out
Wizards vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young UNDER 31.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-125)
The Trae Young era in Washington isn’t off to a great start. The guard is averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per contest through 16 games this season. He doesn’t look anywhere near the player that used to average upwards of 25 points per game.
The Bulls are an easier opponent, so perhaps Young can turn back the clock in Chicago, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take.
Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
I’m going to be honest in saying that I don’t truly love any pick in this game tonight. However, I do think the Bulls are the play.
Chicago has won three of four, and covered the spread in close losses to the 76ers and Spurs before that. The Bulls are just 1-4 at home, and are looking for revenge for that Oct. 24 loss to the Wizards.
The Wizards got one upset on this trip. They won’t make it two.
Pick: Bulls -3.5 (-106)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop