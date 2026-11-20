The Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls are both coming off of rare wins ahead of their meeting on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Wizards ended an eight-game losing streak with a 103-99 win in Toronto on Thursday night, bringing Washington up to a 5-11 record on the season.

That’s one win better than the Bulls, but Chicago has won three of its last four contests.

Washington got a 124-120 win in Chicago last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +3.5 (-114)

Bulls -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Wizards +120

Bulls -142

Total

240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wizards vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CHSN

Wizards record: 5-11

Bulls record: 4-10

Wizards vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Reece Beekman – Out

Justin Champagnie – Out

Felix Okpara – Questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – Out

Jamir Watkins – Out

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – Out

Noa Essengue – Probable

Orlando Robinson – Out

Jaylin Sellers – Out

Dailyn Swain – Out

Caleb Wilson – Out

Wizards vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Trae Young UNDER 31.5 Pts + Reb + Ast (-125)

The Trae Young era in Washington isn’t off to a great start. The guard is averaging 17.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per contest through 16 games this season. He doesn’t look anywhere near the player that used to average upwards of 25 points per game.

The Bulls are an easier opponent, so perhaps Young can turn back the clock in Chicago, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take.

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

I’m going to be honest in saying that I don’t truly love any pick in this game tonight. However, I do think the Bulls are the play.

Chicago has won three of four, and covered the spread in close losses to the 76ers and Spurs before that. The Bulls are just 1-4 at home, and are looking for revenge for that Oct. 24 loss to the Wizards.

The Wizards got one upset on this trip. They won’t make it two.

Pick: Bulls -3.5 (-106)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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