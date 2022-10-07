How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers will take on the first challenge away from Jordan Hare Stadium this season.
The Tigers will face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in Athens, Georgia, a place where Auburn hasn't won since 2005. Perhaps Robby Ashford can make some plays to help put the Auburn offense in his first collegiate road start.
How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Georgia Bulldogs
Auburn and Georgia will square off in Sanford Stadium on CBS at 2:30 pm CT.
Betting Line for Auburn vs Georgia
According to the SI Sportsbook, the current line is Georgia (-29.5) against Auburn. The over/under for total points is 49.5 points.
Auburn - Georgia series history
Georgia leads Auburn in the all-time series in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry 62-56-8. The series has been ongoing since Auburn won 10-0 in 1892. Georgia is on a five-game winning streak. The Auburn Tigers have not succeeded in Athens since 2005.
