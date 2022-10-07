Skip to main content

How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers will take on the first challenge away from Jordan Hare Stadium this season. 

The Tigers will face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs this weekend in Athens, Georgia, a place where Auburn hasn't won since 2005. Perhaps Robby Ashford can make some plays to help put the Auburn offense in his first collegiate road start.

Auburn and Georgia will square off in Sanford Stadium on CBS at 2:30 pm CT. 

Betting Line for Auburn vs Georgia

According to the SI Sportsbook, the current line is Georgia (-29.5) against Auburn. The over/under for total points is 49.5 points. 

Auburn - Georgia series history

Georgia leads Auburn in the all-time series in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry 62-56-8. The series has been ongoing since Auburn won 10-0 in 1892. Georgia is on a five-game winning streak. The Auburn Tigers have not succeeded in Athens since 2005. 

