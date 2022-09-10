Koy Moore gets the start at WR for Auburn

This may not be a depth chart change, but it's notable all the same.

Wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. is not available for tonight's game. It appears to be injury related, as he is dressed out but not participating in pregame warmups with the rest of the receivers.

Johnson, a 6'1 junior from Bryans Rd, Maryland, is the listed starter at the "Z" position in Coach Bryan Harsin's offense. He started last week's game against Mercer but recorded no stats.

In his place, Auburn has announced WR Koy Moore as a starter for tonight. Moore, a 6'1 sophomore from Kenner, LA, transferred to Auburn this offseason after two seasons at LSU.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

Related stories

How to watch the Auburn football game vs San Jose State

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week two

Five reasons Auburn will beat San Jose State

Five Reasons Auburn could struggle against San Jose State

Could a two-quarterback system work at Auburn?

Midweek Mailbag: Looking at Auburn's quarterback situation

Auburn football's FPI updates entering week two

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch