Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Ten

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: 12-15, 171 Yds, 1 TD; 8 carries for 42 yds, 2 TDs

SEASON STATS: 69-116 for 846 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; 55 carries for 114 yards, 2TDs

Dee Davis had himself a DAY in Alabama State's defeat of Bethune-Cookman on Saturday in Daytona Beach. Davis accounted for three touchdowns, took two sacks, but otherwise played a great game for the Hornets. Alabama State hosts Florida A&M in the "Hall of Fame" game next Saturday.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 20-24 for 274 yards, 2 TDs; 9 carries for 16 yards, 2 TDs, 1 reception for 18 yards, 1 TD

SEASON STATS: 200-273 for 2495 yds, 22 TDs, 5 INTs; 69 carries for 457 yds, 13 TDs; 2 catches for 36 yds, 1 TD

Bo Nix continues to thrive in the Pac-12 as his Ducks thrashed Colorado 49-10 in Boulder last Saturday. Nix accounted for five touchdowns but, more importantly, did NOT hit his combined 310.5 yardage projection. Nix continues his Heisman campaign with a home date against Washington in Eugene, while his head coach reportedly has interest in the open Auburn gig.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 3 carries, -6 yards; 1 catch for 4 yards

SEASON STATS: 106 carries for 399 yds, 4 TDs; 21 catches for 125 yds, 1 TD

Indiana is having a nightmare of a season and that didn't change last weekend, getting throttled 45-14 by Penn State at home last Saturday. The Hoosiers averaged less than 2 yards a carry against the Nittany Lions and cycled through three quarterbacks looking for production after benching Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Indiana doesn't get a break next week, as they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 6 catches for 85 yards, 2 TDs

SEASON STATS: 7GP, 23 catches for 418 yards, 4 TDs

After a very slow start, Kobe Hudson has started to impact games on Saturdays, catching six balls in UCF's 35-28 victory at Memphis last Saturday. The 7-2 Golden Knights have a road trip to New Orleans to take on #19 Tulane this Saturday.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue lost 24-3 to Iowa at home; Canion did not appear in the contest. The Boilermakers are back in action next week at #20 Illinois in the battle for the Cannon Trophy.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 58.1 PFF Grade (69.7 PBLK, 59.8 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 9 GS, 63.5 PFF grade (73.8 PBLK, 63.9 RBLK)

Kentucky held on in Columbia against Missouri, 21-17, last Saturday. They host Vanderbilt this weekend in Kroger Field in Lexington.

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Georgia Southern, 38-31, on the road last weekend. The Jaguars host Texas State this Saturday for their Salute to Heroes game in Mobile.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: BYE

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 3 QB hurries

Ole Miss, led by head coach Lane Kiffin, is back in action on Saturday versus Alabama at home.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's victory over Memphis last Saturday. The 7-2 Golden Knights have a road trip to New Orleans to take on #19 Tulane this Saturday.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 3 tackles, 1 TFL

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Liberty knocked off Arkansas, 21-19, in Fayetteville last Saturday. The Flames, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, travel to UConn this Saturday.

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri lost a close contest to Kentucky, 21-17, at home last Saturday. They travel to Tennessee this weekend.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 30 tackles, 8 pass breakups

Torrence had a quiet day as Arizona State lost to UCLA, 50-36, last weekend. They travel to Pullman, Washington to take on Washington State this weekend.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State defeated Wake Forest, 30-21, last Saturday for homecoming in Raleigh. They host Boston College this weekend.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Tech 28-27 on the road last Saturday. They host Miami this weekend.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: BYE

SEASON STATS: 9 GP, 36 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR, 2 pass breakups

Ole Miss, led by head coach Lane Kiffin, is back in action on Saturday versus Alabama at home.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: 2 GP, 1 tackle, 1 FR

Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Tech 28-27 on the road last Saturday. They host Miami this weekend.

Must read stories

Auburn, Dan Lanning in discussions about Tigers' head coach vacancy

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch