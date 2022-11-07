Skip to main content

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Ten

Former Auburn Tigers are getting it done across college football... most notably in Eugene, Oregon.

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: 12-15, 171 Yds, 1 TD; 8 carries for 42 yds, 2 TDs

SEASON STATS: 69-116 for 846 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; 55 carries for 114 yards, 2TDs

Dee Davis had himself a DAY in Alabama State's defeat of Bethune-Cookman on Saturday in Daytona Beach. Davis accounted for three touchdowns, took two sacks, but otherwise played a great game for the Hornets. Alabama State hosts Florida A&M in the "Hall of Fame" game next Saturday.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 20-24 for 274 yards, 2 TDs; 9 carries for 16 yards, 2 TDs, 1 reception for 18 yards, 1 TD

SEASON STATS: 200-273 for 2495 yds, 22 TDs, 5 INTs; 69 carries for 457 yds, 13 TDs; 2 catches for 36 yds, 1 TD

Bo Nix continues to thrive in the Pac-12 as his Ducks thrashed Colorado 49-10 in Boulder last Saturday. Nix accounted for five touchdowns but, more importantly, did NOT hit his combined 310.5 yardage projection. Nix continues his Heisman campaign with a home date against Washington in Eugene, while his head coach reportedly has interest in the open Auburn gig.  

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 3 carries, -6 yards; 1 catch for 4 yards

SEASON STATS: 106 carries for 399 yds, 4 TDs; 21 catches for 125 yds, 1 TD

Indiana is having a nightmare of a season and that didn't change last weekend, getting throttled 45-14 by Penn State at home last Saturday. The Hoosiers averaged less than 2 yards a carry against the Nittany Lions and cycled through three quarterbacks looking for production after benching Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak. Indiana doesn't get a break next week, as they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State.   

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 6 catches for 85 yards, 2 TDs

SEASON STATS: 7GP, 23 catches for 418 yards, 4 TDs

After a very slow start, Kobe Hudson has started to impact games on Saturdays, catching six balls in UCF's 35-28 victory at Memphis last Saturday. The 7-2 Golden Knights have a road trip to New Orleans to take on #19 Tulane this Saturday.  

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue lost 24-3 to Iowa at home; Canion did not appear in the contest. The Boilermakers are back in action next week at #20 Illinois in the battle for the Cannon Trophy.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 58.1 PFF Grade (69.7 PBLK, 59.8 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 9 GS, 63.5 PFF grade (73.8 PBLK, 63.9 RBLK)

Kentucky held on in Columbia against Missouri, 21-17, last Saturday. They host Vanderbilt this weekend in Kroger Field in Lexington. 

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Georgia Southern, 38-31, on the road last weekend. The Jaguars host Texas State this Saturday for their Salute to Heroes game in Mobile. 

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: BYE

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 3 QB hurries

Ole Miss, led by head coach Lane Kiffin, is back in action on Saturday versus Alabama at home.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's victory over Memphis last Saturday. The 7-2 Golden Knights have a road trip to New Orleans to take on #19 Tulane this Saturday.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 3 tackles, 1 TFL 

SEASON STATS: 8 GP, 21 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Liberty knocked off Arkansas, 21-19, in Fayetteville last Saturday. The Flames, led by head coach Hugh Freeze, travel to UConn this Saturday. 

DL Ian Mathews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri lost a close contest to Kentucky, 21-17, at home last Saturday. They travel to Tennessee this weekend. 

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 30 tackles, 8 pass breakups

Torrence had a quiet day as Arizona State lost to UCLA, 50-36, last weekend. They travel to Pullman, Washington to take on Washington State this weekend. 

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

NC State defeated Wake Forest, 30-21, last Saturday for homecoming in Raleigh. They host Boston College this weekend. 

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Tech 28-27 on the road last Saturday. They host Miami this weekend. 

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: BYE

SEASON STATS: 9 GP, 36 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR, 2 pass breakups

Ole Miss, led by head coach Lane Kiffin, is back in action on Saturday versus Alabama at home.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: 2 GP, 1 tackle, 1 FR

Georgia Tech defeated Virginia Tech 28-27 on the road last Saturday. They host Miami this weekend.

Must read stories

Auburn, Dan Lanning in discussions about Tigers' head coach vacancy

New staff designations for Auburn following Harsin's firing

Auburn coaching Hot Board V2: A new name enters the ring

REPORT: Auburn players want Deion Sanders

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin lead betting odds for Auburn's next head coach

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls out for the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Ten

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the George Mason Patriots

By Zac Blackerby
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks looks on from the sidelines against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Football

Auburn, Dan Lanning have mutual interest in Tigers' head coaching job

By Lance Dawe
auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football, Carnell Williams creates hope in loss to Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Patriots defensive back #31 Jonathan Jones celebrates a 2nd quarter interception. 04 Patriots 092522 Bb
Football

WATCH: Jonathan Jones blocks a kick for the New England Patriots

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Derick Hall (29) sacks Mississippi State quarterback during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Austin Perryman / AU Athletics
Football

Five winners from Auburn's loss to Mississippi State

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Coach Carnell Williams on the sidelines of a historic game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

PHOTOS: A look at the best pictures from Auburn football's loss to Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, MS, USA; Colby Wooden (25) and Derick Hall (29) celebrate sack during the game between Auburn and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium . Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics
Football

Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby