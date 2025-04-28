Vikings Add Auburn WR as UDFA
A third former member of the Auburn Tigers is headed North to join the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
Wide receiver Robert Lewis joins linebackers Dorian Mausi and Austin Keys as well as punter Oscar Chapman, who signed after Lewis, as Tigers signed by the Vikings after this year's draft.
Lewis transferred to Auburn after four seasons at Georgia State. . He was redshirted during his first season with Georgia State before playing in 37 games, racking up 102 receptions, 1,323 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during his time there.
In his first and final season with Auburn, he seemed almost a bit overshadowed by receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was drafted in the Fifth Round to the Los Angeles Chargers, and freshman receiver Cam Coleman, both of whom had eight touchdowns apiece.
Lewis didn’t see any of the success he saw at Georgia State. He finished sixth on the Tigers in receiving stats with just 16 receptions for 155 yards.
As he heads to Minnesota, he will look to find his place in a bit of a crowded receivers room.
The top two spots have locked down already with Justin Jefferson being one of the best receivers in the league and Jordan Addison, who, when healthy, has been one of the better second receivers. A season ago, Jalen Nailor played as the third receiver and could get that spot again with a strong preseason.
The Vikings also have Rondale Moore, a receiver who hasn’t panned just yet in the NFL, but could be a viable fourth option for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and also selected Tai Felton in the Third Round of the draft.
The best chance for Lewis is to impress and get a spot on the practice squad or making it as one of the last guys on the 53-man active roster with a role on special teams.