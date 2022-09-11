WATCH: Damari Alston pops off for 35 yards

Auburn has a healthy backfield rotation between veteran Tank Bigsby and sophomore Jarquez Hunter, but Damari Alston still wants the ball.

The 5'9 freshman from Atlanta, GA finally got a chance against San Jose State in the 2nd quarter and made the most of it - his 35-yd scamper was the longest play of the game for Auburn.

In a game that hasn't had much to celebrate so far (two interceptions, five penalties, and sloppy execution), it's nice to see Alston carving out some run in a crowded backfield against a team that's selling out to stop the run in San Jose State.

Jarquez Hunter followed it up with a touchdown to cap off the drive and give Auburn their first lead of the game.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

