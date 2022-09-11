WATCH: Damari Alston pops off for 35 yards

Skip to main content
The true freshman finally gets a chance and finds some green grass

Auburn has a healthy backfield rotation between veteran Tank Bigsby and sophomore Jarquez Hunter, but Damari Alston still wants the ball. 

The 5'9 freshman from Atlanta, GA finally got a chance against San Jose State in the 2nd quarter and made the most of it - his 35-yd scamper was the longest play of the game for Auburn.

In a game that hasn't had much to celebrate so far (two interceptions, five penalties, and sloppy execution), it's nice to see Alston carving out some run in a crowded backfield against a team that's selling out to stop the run in San Jose State. 

Jarquez Hunter followed it up with a touchdown to cap off the drive and give Auburn their first lead of the game. 

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

