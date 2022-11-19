Skip to main content

WATCH: Tank Bigsby caps off opening TD drive for Auburn vs Western Kentucky

Bigsby found the end zone on a one-yard run.
The Tigers have drawn first blood.

Tank Bigsby found the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 7-0 on Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers stalled on their first drive in Auburn territory before missing a 50-yard field goal. The Tigers proceeded to burn almost six and a half minutes in time of possession on the touchdown drive.

Bigsby carried the ball five times for 18 yards and caught a pass for 12. Quarterback Robby Ashford finished the drive 4-of-7 passing for 43 yards.

You can watch the highlight of the run below.

Series history

Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.

Tank Bigsby (4) stiff arms defender during the game between Auburn and Western Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Austin Perrymann/AU Athletics
