WATCH: Tank Bigsby rips off long TD run to extend lead vs Western Kentucky

After a rough first half, the Tigers are starting to gain some momentum late against Western Kentucky.

Auburn leads 27-17 heading into the fourth quarter after a 35-yard touchdown run from Tank Bigsby.

Bigsby has exactly 100 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage through three quarters. His 35-yard score was his 10th touchdown of the season.

You can watch the toss-sweep run below.

Series history

Auburn leads the all-time series vs Western Kentucky 2-0. The two teams first met in Jordan Hare Stadium in 2003 and the Tigers won 48-3. Two years later, Auburn won the most recent battle between the teams in 2005 nd won 37-14.

Fun fact

From Auburn's release, in games against current members of Conference USA, the Tigers are 36-7-1 overall and 34-4-1 at home. That includes contests against UAB (1-0), Florida Atlantic (2-0), Louisiana Tech (12-0-1), North Texas (1-0), Rice (0-2), Southern Miss (18-5), and Western Kentucky (2-0). The most recent matchup was a 24-13 Auburn home win over Southern Miss in 2018.

Must Read Stories

Auburn Tiger Walk photo gallery

Auburn updates the depth chart vs Western Kentucky

Betting odds for Auburn vs WKU

Three-star QB commits to Auburn

Tank Bigsby moves up the all-time rushing list

National show host predicts Auburn's next head coach

Auburn's NIL collective is way ahead of Ole Miss

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch