Who did ESPN College Gameday pick between Auburn and Penn State?
The battle between Auburn and Penn State is one of the biggest games today throughout college football. Of course, it was one of the games picked on ESPN's College Gameday.
The Auburn Tigers were not given much love according to the expert panel live from Appalachian State. They were joined by celebrity guest picker Luke Combs.
Desmond Howard
Penn State
Pat McAfee
Penn State
Luke Combs
Auburn
Lee Corso
Penn State
Kirk Herbstreit
Penn State
Catch up on some of our stories covering the game this week between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week Three
Five Reasons Auburn will beat Penn State
Five Reasons Auburn will lose to Penn State
Looking at Auburn's rushing attack
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube