Who did ESPN College Gameday pick between Auburn and Penn State?

Do you agree with the guys from College Gameday?

The battle between Auburn and Penn State is one of the biggest games today throughout college football. Of course, it was one of the games picked on ESPN's College Gameday. 

The Auburn Tigers were not given much love according to the expert panel live from Appalachian State. They were joined by celebrity guest picker Luke Combs. 

Desmond Howard

Sep 1, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions mascot in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Pat McAfee

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Luke Combs

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn

Lee Corso

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (97) celebrates following a turnover during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Kirk Herbstreit

Penn State offensive linemen Mike Miranda, left, and Juice Scruggs complain about the Iowa Hawkeyes fan noise after committing a false start penalty in the second quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. 20211009 Iowavspennstate

Penn State

Catch up on some of our stories covering the game this week between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week Three

Five Reasons Auburn will beat Penn State

Five Reasons Auburn will lose to Penn State

Looking at Auburn's rushing attack

Scouting the Nittany Lions

Looking at the odds and lines

