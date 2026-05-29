Why Auburn QB Byrum Brown Could Be a Heisman Trophy Candidate

There have not been many quarterbacks in the history of the Auburn Tigers who have been as highly anticipated as Byrum Brown is heading into 2026. A USF transfer, Brown dazzled the league in 2025 with a top-level combination of passing and rushing, and now he has the chance to prove himself in the SEC.

Some believe the lights will be too bright for Brown in the SEC, but Locked on Auburn’s Ben Taylor believes quite the opposite.

“Byrum Brown is being under-talked about,” he said. “I think he’s one of your possible Heisman finalists. He goes 3,000 through the air and 1,000 on the ground, he’s gonna be talked about in New York. Before it’s all said and done.”

Why isn’t Byrum Brown getting more attention? pic.twitter.com/V2Vb9DJ6e5 — Zac Blackerby (@Zblackerby) May 27, 2026

Those numbers are not a protection or a figment of Taylor’s imagination; in fact, they were the numbers that Brown was able to accumulate last year at USF. He was the only quarterback in football last year to cross both milestones in a season, and he is only looking to get better.

In total, Brown managed to string together an impressive 3,158 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for an additional 1,008 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He ranked second, only behind Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza, in total touchdowns accounted for in 2025.

Despite Brown’s impressive production over the last few years, and last year in particular, there have been many doubts surrounding the transferability of his prowess to a higher level, as the SEC is, without doubt, one of the strongest conferences in football. Many believe that though Brown was a top-level AAC quarterback, he will be a middle-of-the-road SEC quarterback at best due to the level of competition in the SEC.

Additionally, Brown’s throwing motion has garnered quite a bit of negative media traction in recent weeks, as it is quite unique and unfamiliar to many Auburn fans. However, both he and his long-time head coach, Alex Golesh, have been quite clear that there should not be any concern over the way he throws the ball, but rather with what he can do with said motion.

Brown has made quite a few comments to the media about his team’s future, though he has never once named himself as a potential Heisman, choosing to focus rather on the team’s production.

“Let’s go to work,” he said. “Let’s win a Natty.”

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