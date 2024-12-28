Now or Never for Auburn's Hugh Freeze Says ESPN's Paul Finebaum
Through all the early comings and goings of the transfer portal, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has to be feeling pretty darn chipper about his roster.
Having said that, if Freeze spends lavishly and then still fails to win, the knives will be out for him down on the Plains.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum tends to pour scorn on what, well, most everything regarding Auburn. However, he's probably right in his assertion that Freeze needs to show significant improvement in year three of his tenure if he wants to see year four.
"Hugh Freeze, without a big year, is going to be shopping for probably a new house somewhere," Finebaum said during his own show critiquing the College game.
Quite clearly, the new NIL era will cater for the programs with the far deeper pockets and the inclination to dig deep into them. With bigger money comes bigger expectations. The Auburn Family wants to see a return on its investment, including rising ticket prices.
Of course, landing physically gifted quarterback Jackson Arnold will spark plenty of debate moving forward. Fact remains, even on a bad day you've gotta figure the former Oklahoma Sooners 5-star recruit should be a vast upgrade on the departed Payton Thorne.
Despite the obvious question marks which hang over the head of Freeze after putting together two failed campaigns thus far, the AU power brokers have been quick to put their money where their mouths are to fill the roster holes their head coach has identified.
Wide receiver Eric Singleton from Georgia Tech was the highest rated pass catcher in the portal. His experience should help lead the young receivers the Tigers have at their disposal. After all, the dismal Tigers offense badly needs a shot in the arm after being ranked No. 72 in scoring offense and consistently turning the ball over last season.
One thing Freeze did get right by recruiting KeAndre Lambert-Smith previously, the former Nittany Lion provided a real hard worker for the likes of the extremely talented pass catcher Cam Coleman to look up to.
In all fairness to Freeze, he's well aware that the pieces they add will have to compliment the youth movement they've put on wheels by recruiting extremely well over the last two years. Singleton is well-versed at performing outside and in the slot, so that should provide some valuable cleats on the ground experience in the youthful but ambitious Tigers wide receiver room.
History tells us one thing - only time will tell if what Finebaum says does indeed hold water - buyers remorse has consequences.