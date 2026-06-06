Auburn’s Big Man Camp Made Big-Time Impression On OL Prospect

Though the Auburn Tigers are hammering in their 2027 class, which now includes quite a few major pickups, Alex Golesh and company have been clear: this summer is about setting a foundation, whether in scheming, chemistry or recruiting.

That means targeting key prospects in every upcoming class, and on Thursday, Courtland Norman visited the Plains for their annual Big Man Camp.

Norman, a 2029 prospect, went undefeated in competition reps against his peers during the camp, a testament to just how good he already is and is expected to be when it comes time for him to make a college decision.

After his time at the camp, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Norman to talk all things Auburn, including his experience at the camp and his conversations with key coaches.

“I talked to the center [Cole Best],” he said. “He said I had a great practice, and that he was really impressed with me. And, I talked to Coach Micah James [OL coach]. He said that he really liked me and was pleased with how I did.”

Norman was certainly a fan of the experience the Tigers provided, and it reflected in his performance in the camp. He tells us that he believes his top-level performance in the camp was a result of how much he loved his experience and his time with the coaches.

“I really liked Coach PB [Parker Ball,” he said. “His personality was great, especially with the offensive line.”

Interestingly, Auburn has pursued a few recruits from Norman’s high school, Wetumpka, over the past few months, including quarterback Charlie Skipper, offensive lineman Adam Mann and, of course, Norman.

Early impressions on 2029 recruits will be crucial for the future of Golesh’s tenure, especially in the offensive line. Currently, the Tigers’ line is made up of mostly transfer pieces who do not have many years of eligibility left, so the future of the unit is still up in the air.

Helping that uncertainty, though, are a few of the Tigers’ latest class of 2027 offensive line pickups, including four-star Layton von Brandt, three-star Rance Brown and three-star Jaylon Moore. Those three are all Auburn has waiting in the wings at this moment, though, as neither of the Tigers’ 2028 or 2029 classes has received any commitments yet.

Admittedly, it would be quite early for a player from either the 2028 or 2029 class to commit, so the Tigers will need to keep up their pursuit of top-level players like Norman.

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