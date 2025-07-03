Freeze on Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Woes: 'It is Hard to Sit Hard to Sit There and Feel Great About It'
The Auburn Tigers are reaching even lower lows after back-to-back losing seasons to start the Hugh Freeze era.
Entering the summer with one of the strongest recruiting classes in the country in the 2026 cycle, Auburn quickly saw its recruiting fortunes turn into disappointments with four decommits from blue-chip prospects and only three commits, only one of whom is a blue-chip prospect, to help lessen the blow.
As a result, outsiders have labeled the Tigers as one of the biggest disappointments in the recruiting world during June with the 89th overall class in the 247 Sports team recruiting rankings. However, even with only six commits in the class, Freeze believes things will work out, even if the results have been disappointing.
"It does seem kind of strange that we're, like, some of the lowest range of numbers. I mean, we're like really, really low compared to some, and I'm trying to figure that out," he said, in a video shared by WSFA 12 News' Davis Baker. "But I do think it will shake out in the long run. But it is complicated and hard to sit there and feel great about. I feel great about our relationships, and I feel great about Auburn, and I know the families know that."
Auburn saw four-star receivers Devin Carter and Denairius Gray and four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle flip to Florida State, Kentucky and Georgia, while four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett simply left the class.
Additionally, the Tigers have come up short multiple times for high-profile prospects, such as five-star running back Ezavier Crowell and five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, who both committed to rival Alabama.
To mitigate the losses, Auburn has received commitments from four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, who flipped from Penn State, and a pair of three-stars in running back Eric Perry and offensive lineman Nikau Hepi.
Following a similar path to Florida head coach Billy Napier, who at the time was also coming off of back-to-back losing seasons with little success recruiting in the summer, Freeze anticipates a strong season from the Tigers that will directly improve its recruiting class.
"I do think that after we win some games this fall, which I think we will, I think it'll all kind of shake itself out," he said.
While Freeze admitted to the disappointment of the current results even with the hope of a good season, athletic director John Cohen urged patience with signing day still five months away.
"August 1 is the first day a prospective student athlete can receive an offer on paper. That's a big day. It's not rumor. It's not innuendo. It's not 'This person said this.' It's an offer on paper," Cohen said. "We're a real good distance away from August 1 and a real good distance away from December."
Still, it's hard to ignore the struggles from the Tigers this summer, and it only adds to the importance of Freeze's third season in the Plains.