Two Auburn Baseball Players Named Cape Cod All-Stars
Auburn Tigers catcher Ike Irish and incoming infielder Eric Snow have been named Cape Cod League All-Stars.
Through 29 games with the Chatham Anglers, Irish is batting .298 with a .801 OPS, two home runs and nine RBIs.
It’s a strong follow up to his excellent sophomore season with the Tigers. While his average and on-base percentage took a slight dip, the 2023 All-SEC Freshman team member saw a significant uptick in power in 2024. He more than doubled his home runs (14 in 2024 vs six in 2023) and his slugging percentage jumped from .546 to .627.
Meanwhile, Snow’s time in the Cape Cod league is an opportunity for Tigers fans to get a sneak peek at an incoming commit.
After two seasons in Tampa with the USF Bulls, Snow announced his transfer to Auburn on June 7.
Snow is also using his time in the Cape Cod League to prepare for a bounce-back season. Following a strong freshman season at USF where he was named to the All-AAC First Team and AAC All-Freshman Team, Snow slumped in 2024.
His average dropped from .327 to .248 and his slugging plummeted over 200 points from .525 to .325. However, in 23 games with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, Snow is batting .361 with two home runs, 15 RBIs and slugging .486.
A change of scenery is already helping. And keep in mind, he’s using a wooden bat as opposed to the metal bat he’ll use in NCAA college ball. Auburn should expect these types of numbers come spring time.
Irish will represent the East Division in the All-Star Game while Snow will represent the West Division.
The Cap Cod League All-Star Game will take place on July 27 at Guv Fuller Field in Falmouth, Massachusetts.