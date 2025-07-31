Baylor basketball announces home-and-home series with Big Ten school
The Baylor basketball schedule is starting to fill up. On Thursday, the Bears announced they have scheduled a home-and-home with Big Ten school, Washington. Baylor will host Washington this year on November 9, and then in 2026, the Bears will travel to the Huskies to take on Washington on December 19.
Baylor and Washington have faced each other five times in the program's history. The Huskies hold a 3-2 edge over the Bears, and the last time the two schools met was back in 2020, when Baylor crushed Washington, 86-52.
"Fresh off competing at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games for Team USA, the Bears got a glimpse of what the 2025-26 season could hold as they came home from Germany as silver medalists. Baylor went 5-1 over the eight days of competition, averaging 90.3 points per game. Notably, BU's international athletes did not partake in the tournament due to citizenship requirements for Team USA's roster."
So far, Baylor basketball has games lined up against Washington, Creighton, St. John's, Memphis, and Louisville for the 2025 season.
