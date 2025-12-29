Will James Nnaji play for Baylor basketball today?

Baylor got an early Christmas present last week when 2023 NBA Draft pick James Nnaji committed and signed with the Bears. Nnaji was granted four years of eligibility since he hasn't played a game in the NBA. While there were media and coaches upset with what occurred, there is no doubt that Baylor got better with this addition.

But will Nnaji play as soon as Monday? The Bears are hosting Arlington Baptist later on Monday. The asnwer is no.

Meeting with the media on Sunday night, Drew revealed that Nnaji has to go through his physical and learn both the offense and defense before hitting the court for a contest. Drew hopes that it doesn't take long, but it will take some time for Nnaji to learn everything Baylor does.

"[Monday he can] begin all his physicals and do all of that," Drew said of Nnaji. "I would think as soon as we get him all cleared, and then obviously he's got to learn offensively, defensively. I've said this before, but I would imagine in the NBA when they make trades, a lot of the offenses are similar. And things can get picked up really quick because everyone's doing a lot of the same things.

"College basketball spacing's different. I mean, he's got a lot of different zones and different defenses. So, that means you have more offenses to learn, more defenses to learn. Obviously, we're not going to try to teach him everything in the first day. But, I mean, he can't play until he knows what he's doing out there.

"So, I think it's going to take some time to figure all that out. And I know we're doing well. So, a good thing is hopefully he adds to that. How quick depends on how fast he picks up things."

Adding another body to the rotation

With the loss of former High Point center Juslin Bodo Bood -- who was expected to start for Baylor -- the Bears will add another player to their rotation. Once Nnaji learns everything needed, he will be inserted into the lineup, and potentially as a starter. JJ White is still hurt and Drew is excited to get to an eight-man rotation before too long.

"It'll be great having an eight-man rotation at some point because we know how hard it is to go through conference with a seven-man rotation," Drew said. "And no one be in foul trouble, sick, injured, anything like that. But, again, the specifics we'll know a lot more after he goes through the medicals. And hopefully there's no issues. So, things will happen quicker than later. Faster than later."

