Baylor Starts Fast, Guts Out a Big Win Against West Virginia

There was no two ways about it. Baylor basketball was desperate for a win. They were mired in a four game losing streak coming into Saturday’s game against West Virginia and 1-7 in conference play.

Any margin for error they had in terms of making the NCAA Tournament is gone. Losing is basically not an option from this point forward.

On the other end of the floor was a tough West Virginia team who had one of the best defenses in the country, and had won 16 games in a row on their home floor.

West Virginia was going to force the Bears to play the game in half court sets.

In a slowed down, dragged out style of game, Baylor held a 54-49 lead with a little more than two minutes left in the game when Obi Agbim hit a huge three pointer to put the Bears up eight with limited possessions left in the game.

That turned out to be the biggest play of the game as Baylor snapped its losing streak, and ruined West Virginia’s perfect home record with a 63-53 win.

Fast Start

Through the four game losing streak the Bears were mired in, slow starts and halftime deficits became a bit of the norm.

Saturday’s game was different. Baylor used the same starting lineup that they did against Texas Tech on Wednesday, but were able to jump out to a 15-5 lead in the early portion of the game.

West Virginia would cut that lead down but Baylor would extend their lead again before halftime.

When a team is struggling like Baylor was coming into Saturday’s game, getting off to a fast start can lead to some confidence being built.

Furthermore, Baylor’s offense was going to struggle against West Virginia, because everyone’s offense struggles against the Mountaineers.

That early lead turned out to be a boon for the Bears, and allowed them to hold on late as things tightened up late in the second half.

Bounce Back

Cameron Carr was one of the biggest culprits of Baylor’s loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday night. The star sophomore did not see the ball go through the basket until late in the second half, and Baylor was blown out.

Carr asserted himself early. It was not the gaudiest performance. He did not score 50 points, or make 10 three-pointers.

He was, however, a playmaker when the team needed him, and was able to put together a double-double.

If Baylor is going to make a run at the end of the season and find its way into the tournament, Carr is going to have to play a big role as the team’s best player.

Big Shot Obi

Much like Carr, Obi Agbim was searching for some confidence, and an ability to make some big shots when his team needed him.

With Baylor leading 54-49 with a little more than two minutes left in the game, Agbim came around the corner and loaded up from three to give his Bears an eight-point lead late in the game.

Agbim’s shot was true.

Agbim finished the game tied with Carr as the team’s leading scorer with Tounde Yessofou struggling from the field.

