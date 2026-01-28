Cameron Carr Makes ESPN's Midseason Top 50 Players List

We’ve reached the halfway point of the college basketball season, and there are some watch lists starting to make their way into the mainstream.

ESPN recently released a top-50 list of college players at midseason.

Their point at the start of the story was that the first two players could not be argued with.

Duke’s Cameron Boozer and BYU’s AJ Dybantsa top the list, as both players are likely to compete the rest of the season for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Snubbed?

Surprisingly, or perhaps not, based on the way the season has gone to this point, Baylor only had one man make the list as one of the top players in college basketball this season.

While there are arguments to be made for freshman Tounde Yessoufou, he was snubbed from the list.

Instead, the only Bear to make the list was Yessoufou’s backcourt mate, Cameron Carr.

Carr's Breakout Season

Carr had a lot of buzz around him when he transferred to Baylor from Tennessee.

Carr’s scoring has improved tremendously from his freshman season where he averaged 1.6 points-per-game in Knoxville.

He’s now one of the top 25 scorers in all of college basketball, as he entered play this week averaging 20.4 points-per-game in what has been a breakout season for the sophomore.

Consistency with Carr and Yessoufou is one of the biggest keys to Baylor finding its way out of the mess they find themselves in.

Carr did not transfer to Baylor simply to boost his individual numbers. He wanted to play in the NCAA Tournament, and potentially play for a national championship.

At this point in the season, Baylor may not get a chance to do either one of those things, as they’ve lost three consecutive conference games, and are 1-6 in conference play on the year.

They were recently projected to miss the tournament by a considerable margin with ESPN’s latest bracketology projection.

If they’re going to make a run at getting back into the tournament, they’ll need Carr to continue to score, but also get some help around him.

In the team’s most recent loss to TCU, Carr scored 20 points on 7-13 shooting. Yessoufou pitched in with 21 points, and two other players were in double figures on the night.

Other Issues?

The issue that Baylor has typically run into is unbalanced scoring as mentioned above, and an inability to slow down the opposing team.

During Baylor’s three-game losing streak, they’ve allowed at least 80 points in all three games, and 90 points against Texas Tech and TCU.

That formula isn’t going to win a lot of games.

If Baylor’s path to getting more wins under their belt is going to be winning track meets, they may need Carr to score even more than he has for this season.

For now, however, it’s hard to argue what kind of breakout season Carr is having.

