How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. West Virginia
Baylor has dropped its last four games and its last seven of eight played since Big 12 play has begun. The Bears had a good start to the season, along with a good showing in Las Vegas, but Scott Drew's team appears to be a shell of what they are used to being.
After dropping a game to Cincinnati, Baylor is back on the road. This time, the Bears travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers.
Here's how you can watch, our prediction, and game notes.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Jan. 31
- When: 3:00 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN2
- Announcers: Eric Frede and Mark Adams
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Hope Coliseum (Morgantown, WV)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 19.5 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.2 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.3 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG
West Virginia
- Points: Honor Huff - 16.3 PPG
- Rebounds: Brenen Lorient - 5.2 RPG
- Assists: Jasper Floyd - 3.1 APG
- Steals: Jasper Floyd - 1.9 SPG
- Blocks: Brenen Lorient - 1.4 BPG
Score Prediction
Baylor will enter the game as having one of the top offenses in the Big 12. Despite minimal production outside of Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou — Obi Agbim and Isaac Williams have been coming on as of late — the Bears can score the rock. However, while West Virginia has the worst offense in the conference, the Mountaineers have the No. 2 defense.
Which is not good for Baylor.
The Bears struggle with slow starts, turnovers, and a lack of depth. WVU will pressure the Bears and force difficult shots. Carr and Yessoufou will need to be on their A games and Scott Drew will need to get more out of his team. But, being on the road, Baylor doesn't appear to have any answers, and it's hard seeing this team win.
Final score: West Virginia 71, Baylor 67
Game Notes
- Baylor makes its way to Morgantown for its second road swing game at West Virginia on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT for the 27th meeting all-time.
- BU is 8-4 playing in Morgantown, having won the last four meetings in West Virginia. The last loss on the road versus the Mountaineers was March 7, 2020, 64-76.
- Baylor has won more games at Hope Coliseum than any other Big 12 Conference team.
- All-time, the 18-8 record comes fully from the Scott Drew era, as Drew has guided his team to win the last seven straight meetups against West Virginia.
- West Virginia and Baylor are two of three teams in the Big 12 that have zero returning minutes and scoring from the 2024-25 season, the other team being UCF.
- Baylor currently holds a 1-7 conference record, the worst start to Big 12 play since the 2005-06 season.
- The 2005-06 season was shortened due to NCAA sanctions, where BU played no non-conference games.
- BU is 1-4 this season in road games, its one win coming from a dominant 94-79 W at Oklahoma State.
