How to Watch, Final Score Prediction for Baylor Basketball vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Baylor basketball heads back to Waco after going 1-1 on the road in the last two games. The Bears have won just two of their last nine games, but Scott Drew's team is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 29.

The Bears need to win this one at home — the next three games will come against ranked opponents. Gaining some confidence for those games will be crucial, but the only thing Baylor can do right now is go 1-0 in each game.

Here is how you can see the Bears take on Colorado, my prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Wednesday, Feb. 4 When: 7:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. CT TV : Peacock

: Peacock Announcers: Rick Hollenberg and Mike O'Donnell

Rick Hollenberg and Mike O'Donnell Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 19.4 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.1 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.3 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.4 BPG

Colorado

Points: Isaiah Johnson- 16.5 PPG

Rebounds: Bangot Dak - 7.0 RPG

Assists: Barrington Hargress - 4.5 APG

Steals: Isaiah Johnson - 1.1 SPG

Blocks: Bangot Dak - 1.5 BPG

Score Prediction

Baylor needs a fast start against this Colorado team. The Buffaloes have a decent offensive attack behind Isaiah Johnson and Barringtoon Hargress, but Colorado is one of the worst defensive teams in the Big 12. CU ranks 12th in points allowed and dead last in three-point percentage, allowing teams to shoot nearly 37% from deep.

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Baylor should be able to get some good looks from behind the arc. Obi Agbim has turned it on as of late, scoring the basketball. We know what to expect from Cameron Carr. If Tounde Yessoufou can get back to form, and shoot the ball with some consistency, I would expect the Bears to win two in a row.

But as we've seen all year, this Baylor team is too unpredictable. However, the Bears are at home against a middling Colorado team. Give me Baylor.

Final score: Baylor 85, Colorado 80

Game Notes

This will be the first time since 2011 that Colorado has played in Waco, the last meetup in the 254 ending with a Baylor win 70-66 on Jan. 29, 2011. Overall, BU is 6-3 at home against the Buffaloes.

Colorado's last win in Waco came on March 1, 2003, 72-59.

The two teams met for the first time in 12 years last season in Colorado's first year back in the Big 12. Colorado took that meeting 76-74 in Boulder.

BU went on its road swing last week at Cincinnati and West Virginia, coming home 1-1.

Baylor earned its second conference win and snapped its four-game losing streak at WVU, winning 63-53.

In Morgantown, BU snapped West Virginia's 16-home game winning streak, what was the longest home winning streak in the Big 12 dating back to last year. BU's nine program wins at Hope Coliseum underneath head coach Scott Drew are the most by any Big 12 team.

