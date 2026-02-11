NBA Fines Bulls’ Collin Sexton for Flipping Off Hoop After Free Throw Attempt
Collin Sexton made quite the statement during Monday night’s game against the Nets, his first after being traded to the Bulls last week.
When Sexton was fouled in the third quarter of Monday night’s game, which the Bulls lost 123–115, he attempted two free throws. He missed the first attempt, and was seemingly shaken up a bit by it. He took some deep breaths before the second attempt and made it. After the ball went through the basket, Sexton took a second to flip off the hoop.
On Tuesday, the NBA fined Sexton $35,000 for “making an inappropriate gesture” on the court. That’s a pretty expensive use of one’s middle finger.
Sexton landed in Chicago last Wednesday in a trade with the Hornets, where he spent the first half of the season. The trade sent Coby White and Mike Conley to Charlotte, while Sexton, Ousmane Dieng and three second-round picks went to Chicago in return.
