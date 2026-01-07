How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball take on No. 3 Iowa State

After falling to TCU in its first Big 12 game of the season, Baylor returns home on Wednesday night -- but it doesn't get easier. The Bears will host No. 3 Iowa State, who hasn't lost a game all season. The Cyclones have been rolling on all cylinders and Baylor will have to play a flawless game if it hopes to get back on the right side of winning.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Iowa State's signature wins this season have been against St. John's and Purdue. Save for those games, the Cyclones haven't been challenged too much and if the Bears can play fast and punch them in the throat early, Baylor would have a chance.

Here is how you can see Baylor on Wednesday night.

How to watch

Day: Wednesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 7 When: 7 p.m. CT

p.m. CT TV : Peacock

: Peacock Announcers: James Westling and King McClure

James Westling and King McClure Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 21.0 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 8.2 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.8 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.4 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.7 BPG

Iowa State

Points: Milan Momcilovic - 18.5 PPG

Rebounds: Joshua Jefferson - 7.3 RPG

Assists: Tamin Lipsey - 5.9 APG

Steals: Tamin Lipsey - 2.4 SPG

Blocks: Blake Buchanan - 1.5 BPG

With BU hosting 3/3 Iowa State and 7/7 Houston this week, it marks the first time BU has played two top-10 teams in back-to-back games at home.

Baylor has faced off against back-to-back top-10 teams in the regular season six times prior to, the last series being in 2016 (at 6/6 Oklahoma (3/1/16), vs. 10/9 West Virginia (3/5/16)). BU has never gone 2-0 in the series.

BU holds an impressive 18-3 home series record against the Cyclones.

The last time the Bears took down a top-5 team at home was 2/26/22 vs. #5 Kansas, 80-70.

Baylor is the only major conference team in the country with five players averaging 28.4+ minutes per game.

More From Baylor On SI