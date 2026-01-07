How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball take on No. 3 Iowa State
After falling to TCU in its first Big 12 game of the season, Baylor returns home on Wednesday night -- but it doesn't get easier. The Bears will host No. 3 Iowa State, who hasn't lost a game all season. The Cyclones have been rolling on all cylinders and Baylor will have to play a flawless game if it hopes to get back on the right side of winning.
Iowa State's signature wins this season have been against St. John's and Purdue. Save for those games, the Cyclones haven't been challenged too much and if the Bears can play fast and punch them in the throat early, Baylor would have a chance.
Here is how you can see Baylor on Wednesday night.
How to watch
- Day: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- When: 7 p.m. CT
- TV: Peacock
- Announcers: James Westling and King McClure
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 21.0 PPG
- Rebounds: Caden Powell - 8.2 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.8 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.4 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.7 BPG
Iowa State
- Points: Milan Momcilovic - 18.5 PPG
- Rebounds: Joshua Jefferson - 7.3 RPG
- Assists: Tamin Lipsey - 5.9 APG
- Steals: Tamin Lipsey - 2.4 SPG
- Blocks: Blake Buchanan - 1.5 BPG
Games Notes
- With BU hosting 3/3 Iowa State and 7/7 Houston this week, it marks the first time BU has played two top-10 teams in back-to-back games at home.
- Baylor has faced off against back-to-back top-10 teams in the regular season six times prior to, the last series being in 2016 (at 6/6 Oklahoma (3/1/16), vs. 10/9 West Virginia (3/5/16)). BU has never gone 2-0 in the series.
- BU holds an impressive 18-3 home series record against the Cyclones.
- The last time the Bears took down a top-5 team at home was 2/26/22 vs. #5 Kansas, 80-70.
- Baylor is the only major conference team in the country with five players averaging 28.4+ minutes per game.
