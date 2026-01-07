Baylor to host one of the best QBs in the portal on Wednesday

At long last, Baylor is going to get QB DJ Lagway back on campus on Wednesday. The former Florida Gator entered the transfer portal and he is making rounds to figure out where his next school is going to be. Lagway had already visited both Florida State and Virginia, left both schools without making a commitment, and is heading to Waco.

NEW: Florida transfer QB DJ Lagway is set to visit Baylor on Wednesday, @PeteNakos reports🐻



Intel: https://t.co/Gg3fS3KUX1 pic.twitter.com/9SxjYqBPzZ — On3 (@On3sports) January 6, 2026

The Willis (TX) prospect was a five-star player in the 2024 cycle. Lagway was ranked as the No. 7 prospect and the No. 2 QB, per the Composite. Baylor was in the top of his recruitment, but Lagway opted to head to Florida, where he played two seasons of football.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Lagway is one of the most coveted prospects in the transfer portal. The QB position is of need for a lot of schools, and Baylor would love to reel in the No. 7 QB in the transfer portal.

Baylor lost QB Sawyer Robertson to graduation and he was the No. 2 passer in college football this season. With Jake Spavital's QB-friendly system, Lagway would likely be able to come into Waco and have a resurgence under center.

Here was Lagway's scouting report coming out of high school:

"Dual-threat quarterback with enormous potential given rare athletic frame and natural arm talent. Still very much a work in progress as a passer, but improved in almost every key statistical category as a senior while leading his high school to its best finish in over 60 years. Owns ready-to-play size as he’s over 6-foot-2 and pushing 230 pounds. Has the upper-body strength to attack all different levels of the field and the velocity to challenge tight coverage windows.

"Gets the ball out super quick and loves to manipulate angles. Flashes some touch here and there, but needs to get more consistent at hitting his marks. Makes throws off-platform and on the move like few others in recent cycles and isn’t afraid to take a hit. Dynamic as a runner for someone of his stature and can generate big gain after big gain, whether that’s off-script or by design. Game appeared to slow down a bit for him towards the tail end of prep career, which in turn led to fewer mistakes.

"Only going to get better as a distributor if he can sync his feet up with his arm and keep improving as a post-snap decision maker. Should be viewed as one of the top overall talents in the class and a signal caller that could blossom into an early NFL Draft pick if it all comes together given ability to air it out and gash defenses with his legs. Likely will need a developmental year or two before he’s ready to go on Saturdays, but could be utilized in situational packages early on as he can create some magic."

More on Lagway

The two-year Florida starter announced he was entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This match makes the most sense for both parties. Lagway's father played at Baylor and Lagway grew up as a big Baylor fan.

The Bears were the first team to offer Lagway, and Baylor was a finalist in his recruitment. He had an up-and-down career with the Gators. After a sensational freshman year, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs this year.

Baylor's QB-friendly offense could be favorable for Lagway, and it's the splash Bears' fans are looking for. With how fans are feeling about the current situation in Waco, landing a former five-star quarterback could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

More From Baylor On SI