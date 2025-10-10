How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Grand Canyon
Baylor men's basketball is back in action on Friday with a home game against Grand Canyon. The Bears will host Lopes for an exhibition game in Waco. Baylor head coach, Scott Drew, will be coaching head-to-head with his brother Bryce, who coaches GCU.
Fans who were hoping to see potential starting center, Juslin Bodo Bodo will have to wait. On Thurday, Drew announced Bodo Bodo was still working through an injury and will hopefully be back in the next couple of weeks.
How to watch
- When: 4 p.m. CT
- TV: None
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Admission: Free admission to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis
- Where: Foster Pavilion
Story Lines
• Baylor is one of nine teams in the country to be returning zero players for to its 2025-26 roster. BU, along with Arkansas State, Cleveland State, Memphis, Miami, Murray State, New Mexico, North Texas and Sacramento State, has completely flipped its roster, bringing in 10 transfers from the portal. This is the first time in program history Baylor has had zero returning players, losing four out of eligibility, nine to the transfer portal and one to the NBA.
• Baylor head coach Scott Drew is a part of the second-winningest college basketball family. Entering the 2025-26 season, Scott, his brother Bryce (GCU) and their Dad Homer combined for 1,408 wins, 225 wins behind the Iba Family (1,633 wins) for most wins among father/son combinations in division I college basketball.
• Baylor is on a school-record streak of 13-consecutive postseason appearances. The Bears have gone to 11 NCAA Tournaments and two National Invitation Tournaments since 2012. Baylor has appeared in every postseason since 2012, tied as the nation's fifth-longest active streak. The only schools to appear in all 13 postseasons since 2012 are Baylor (13), Gonzaga (26), Kansas (35), Michigan State (27), Oregon (13), and Saint Mary's (14).
• Baylor welcomes new faces to the 2025-26 squad, aiming to replace their five starters from last year's team, including No. 3 draft pick in VJ Edgecombe. Drew and the Bears have recruited a consensus top-25 class, highlighted by McDonald's All-American, Tounde Yessoufou, Andre Iguodala II, Mayo Soyoye and Maikcol Perez. Additionally, the Bears brought in experienced veteran transfers of Dan Skillings Jr. (Cincinnati), JJ White (Omaha), Obi Agbim( Wyoming), Michael Rataj (Oregon State) and Caden Powell (Rice), as well as Isaac Williams IV (Corpus-Christi), Juslin Bodo Bodo (High Point) and Cameron Carr (Tennessee).
