One Baylor basketball player named 'under the radar transfer'
The Baylor men's basketball team is going to look quite different when it takes the court this year. Scott Drew was tasked with replacing his entire roster from last year's NCAA Tournament team. Between the transfer portal and recruiting front -- Drew was able to accomplish that. Now, Baylor is predicted to be a borderline NCAA Tournament team entering the 2025-26 season.
Freshman Tounde Yessoufou is the name fans are excited to see. The five-star playmaker might lead the Bears this season, but Drew's portal additions are also going to make waves.
One Baylor player named an under-the-radar addition
College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein recently named 20 transfer players who are flying under the radar. Former Wyoming guard, and current Baylor player, Obi Agbim was listed by Rothstein.
"Scott Drew needs major mileage out of the 6-3 Agbim, who was a serious scoring threat last season in the Mountain West. While he likely won’t score as much at Baylor as he did at Wyoming, Agbim — who averaged 17.6 points and made 80 three-point shots in 2024-25 — will be a critical piece as the Bears aim to replace 100 percent of their scoring from a year ago. "
Last season, Agbim was a star in the Mountain West. He put up 17.6 points while shooting nearly 47% from the field. He also nailed nearly 44% of his 3s, which makes him a reliable 3-point shooter for the Bears.
Agbim dominated FISU games
Baylor had a head start in being able to gel together ahead of the college season. The Bears were selected to represent the United States in the FISU World University Games this past summer. Team USA would go to the Gold medal game, but would fall in the finals.
However, Agbim had a terrific outing for the US. Agbim came away with the Most Valuable Player Award was Baylor guard Obi Agbim, who averaged over 20 points in the tournament and scored a high of 30 against Brazil.
Agbim was the go-to player for Baylor in the FISU Games. But with Yessoufou being added this season, that will change the dynamic some. It will be interesting to see how the two work together on the hardwood.