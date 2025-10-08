Baylor football QB Sawyer Robertson passed up by two QBs in latest power ranking
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson continues to amaze on the football field. In his latest effort, last weekend against Kansas State, the veteran QB threw for 345 yards, two TDs, and one INT en route to a big win over the 'Cats. The Bears' QB leads the nation in passing, averaging 343 yards per game. He has thrown 19 TDs and four INTs through Baylor's 4-2 start.
While he leads the nation in passing and has put the Bears in a position to make some noise in the Big 12 Conference, Robertson still isn't considered a top-five QB by CBS Sports.
Where Sawyer Robertson is ranked
Following his play against the Wildcats, Robertson remains at No. 8 in CBS Sports' QB rankings. Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and TCU QB Josh Hoover both surpassed the veteran Bears' QB. Sayin moved up to No. 2 and Hoover is right in front of Robertson at No. 7.
"Robertson continues leading the nation in passing yards per game (343) by a wide margin after tallying 345 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Baylor's thrilling win over Kansas State. His 19 passing touchdowns are also tops in the FBS."
Is Baylor hurting Robertson's chances?
What separates Robertson from the top QBs on the list is their teams' records. Baylor has dropped two games so far, but if the Bears were either 6-0 or 5-1, people could be looking at Robertson a little differently. In a recent article, former Baylor Heisman QB Robert Griffin III named Robertson the best QB in the nation.
But RGIII had him ranked No. 10 in his Heisman ranking -- why? Because his team wasn't winning.
"Sawyer Robertson is the best quarterback in the country. He's the best quarterback in the country," RG3 said. “Because they're [four] and two. They've lost two games. But if they keep winning, Sawyer Robertson will continue to climb this list.”
The Bears' defense has to tighten down with games coming up against TCU, Cincinnati, Arizona, and Utah. If Dave Aranda can get that side of the ball to do their job, Robertson's name will continue to rise in the Heisman conversation.