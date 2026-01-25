Scott Drew's Message to Baylor After 1-6 Big 12 Record, Why James Nnaji Didn't Play

The Baylor Bears fell to 1-6 in Big 12 play on Saturday night after falling to TCU, in what felt like a must-win game for Scott Drew's team. The Horned Frogs were without their star forward David Punch, who missed the contest with the flu.

But it didn't matter. Baylor kept things close in the first half, but fell apart in the second. A late rally kept the game in reach, but TCU beat Baylor for the second time this season, this time, 97-90.

The Bears had both Tounde Yessoufou and Isaac Williams foul out of the game, and Dan Skillings Jr. left the game with some cramping. Baylor's new big man, James Nnaji, didn't see any playing time against the Horned Frogs, and head coach Scott Drew touched on it all after the game.

"Well, I think the cramping part is something that we've got to figure out," Drew said of his time. "Eating, hydration. I know Dan got dizzy. I don't know if he's getting sick or just didn't eat properly. But the best ability is availability.

"We all know that. We all preach that. We have tough guys. They've been available for most of the year. This hadn't been an issue. But today, it was. James, since he's been here, he's not been right. Meaning he's still in recovery mode and trying to put multiple days together. And he's trying."

Since being cleared to play college basketball, Nnaji has played in six games for the Bears, but his minutes have been decreasing. He saw six minutes against Oklahoma State and just two against Texas Tech, before not playing against TCU on Saturday. The 7-foot, former NBA Draft pick, is averaging 1.7 points with the Bears.

Drew's message to the team after a 1-6 start

Baylor's 1-6 start in conference play is at its worst since 2007. The Bears' NCAA Tournament hopes are quickly slipping and Baylor will now hit the road for two games against Cincinnati and West Virginia. Baylor is truly in must-win mode, and coach Drew broke down some of the issues preventing his team from winning after the game.

"Well, if we want to win, these are the things we have to correct," Drew said following the Bears' loss. "And then at the end of the day, again, our margin there is really slight. So our communication breakdowns on defense can't happen offensively

"We've got to get shots up. Now, really, I thought we did a better job in getting better looks than the first time we played, for sure. But to get good looks, you've got to get to the paint. And to get to the paint, you're probably dribbling into traffic. Now you've got to be able to make sure you're not turning it over to get there. And again, that's where you look.

"And normally, every team's got one guy that's, at this point in the season, got 50 assists and 10 turnovers. We don't have that. So collectively, we have to get there. But the problem is, to whom much is given, much is expected. So a lot of guys aren't used to that role. Now, a lot of guys want that role.Y ou want to be on a team where you actually get to make plays. Now you actually got to make them without turning it over."

Baylor's next game will come on Jan. 28 at Cincinnati.

