Is Baylor Football Trending to Land Its 2027 QB?

The Baylor Bears found its QB for the 2026 season, and maybe the 2027 season, after landing former five-star QB DJ Lagway. The Baylor legacy struggled this past season with the Gators, but coming back home to play for the Bears should help Lagway as he will be able to play in a QB-friendly offense under Jake Spavital.

While Lagway is the present, Baylor needs to find a QB the 2027 cycle, and the staff recently sent out an offer to a local product. The Bears offered Waco (TX) Robinson QB Brice McCurdy and speaking to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, this offer meant a ton and put Bayor towards the top of contenders.

"The Baylor offer means a lot because that's my hometown team and they believe in me and my skill set", McCurdy told Rivals. "I was really excited to get the offer. I have been a Baylor fan since I was a kid. The possibility of playing at home is very exciting because it will be very easy for all of my family, my friends, and former coaches to come watch me play and root for Baylor."

The 6-foot gunslinger is ranked as a three-star prospect, per the Composite. McCurdy is the No. 586 player in the 2027 cycle and his dual-threat ability would help Baylor in the future. This season alone, he threw for 2,246 yards and rushed for 688 yards, adding 31 total touchdowns. He was a First-Team All-District QB following his junior year of high school.

The competition

McCurdy has an impressive offer sheet already, holding offers from Cincinnati, Houston, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, TCU, and West Virginia, among others. Both Duke and Kansas had already hosted McCurdy this past fall — along with Baylor. But the Texas Longhorns and SMU Mustangs came to visit McCurdy during the contact period and the talented passer will have a bevy of options.

However, McCurdy is excited to build a relationship with both Dave Aranda and Jake Spavital. Spav's coaching record speaks for itself and his ability to develop QBs. He has worked with the likes of Johnny Manziel, Kyler Murray, Brandon Weeden, and most recently, Sawyer Robertson. Whenever he coaches a QB — they succeed.

The Bears will continue to work on the local product with the hopes he commits to Baylor when he makes his decision.

