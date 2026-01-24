Baylor’s Tight Ends Reload, But the Bar Is High

The Baylor tight ends room will once again be a strong suit of the Baylor offense. Last season, Michael Trigg was among the best tight ends in the country, with many outlets ranking him as the best. Trigg finished as a finalist for the Mackey Award as well. The 2026 room will have a large gap to fill with Trigg taking his talents to the NFL. Tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson has slowly grown into one of the most respected position coaches in the country. Let’s take a look at what he has brought in through the portal and how he has developed the position group over the past few seasons.

Baylor TE Michael Trigg with the one-handed grab vs. Houston in 2024 | Via: Twitter

Departures and Arrivals

OUT: Michael Trigg (NFL Draft)

In: Tony Livingston (Transfer Portal), Parker Almanza (High School)

Tony Livingston during his Sophomore year at Florida | via Swamp247

Projected Depth Chart

TE1: Tony Livingston (Sr.)

TE2: Matthew Klopfenstein (Sr.)

TE3: Brody Wilhelm (RS Fr.)

TE4: Parker Almanza (Fr.)

Matthew Klopfenstein scores his first Baylor touchdown against Oklahoma State in 2024 | via Baylor Athletics

What I like about the room

Tony Livingston committed to Baylor after playing at Florida for the first three years of his college career. Having spent the past two seasons playing alongside DJ Lagway, he brings an established connection with Baylor’s projected starting quarterback, along with proven SEC-level production to the Bears’ offense. Livingston had four touchdowns and 227 yards in the past two seasons at Florida. He never had the opportunity to emerge as a true starting tight end at Florida, buried in a crowded and talented room in Gainesville.

Matthew Klopfenstein also provides hope for the Bears at the position. Klopfenstein played as a secondary tight end to Michael Trigg. Klopfenstein excelled in run blocking but showed flashes of receiving last season, especially when Baylor found itself in the red zone.

I like that this room mimics the 2024 and 2025 tight end rooms. With Tony Livingston playing the Michael Trigg role as a talented receiving tight end who will get most of the snaps, and Matthew Klopfenstein playing the role he has in the past two seasons as a blocker and big red-zone threat.

Michael Trigg vs. Kansas State | Brady Harris | Photographer

What I don't like

The loss of Michael Trigg can not be undersold. Trigg single-handedly won the Kansas State game for Baylor in one of the most dominant tight end performances I have ever seen. You now miss out on the spectacular that Michael Trigg provided. While Livingston is a great player and one that will be productive for Baylor, I don't know if he provides the ability to "bail" Baylor out as Trigg did. Michael Trigg was a safety blanket for Sawyer Robertson last season, especially on third down. Only time will tell if Livingston can provide that same "bail-out" ability that Trigg had.

