Incoming Baylor Football Freshman Makes Major Rise in Recruiting Rankings

2026 linebacker Jahiem Porter announced his commitment to Baylor back on Jan. 6 and when he did so, Porter wasn't ranked — at all. But the talented Cedar Park (TX) prospect had a great senior year, and it felt like he was underrecruited and it was possible that Dave Aranda found a diamond in the rough.

Since committing to Baylor, Porter's exposure has risen and so has his ranking. Recently, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound LB was raised to a three-star prospect, per the Composite, and is ranked as the No. 1503 player in the 2026 cycle.

Porter held offers to North Texas, UTSA, UTEP, and Lamar.

In his senior year, Porter recorded 103 total tackles, 15 TFLs, two sacks, seven QB hurries, and six pass breakups. He was also named as the District 8 5A Defensive MVP following his sensational season.

Baylor's linebacker room looks different but could be very solid

Baylor lost four linebackers to the transfer portal, along with leading-tackler Keaton Thomas. Veteran Jeremy Evans and Phoenix Jackson are both gone, too, and the Bears will have a different look in 2026.

Obviously, losing Thomas was the big one, but Baylor does return some talent. Veteran Travion Barnes is likely back after sustaining a season-ending injury early in the year, and Baylor returns Kyland Reed, who was the No. 4 tackler on the team, along with rising sophomore Kaleb Burns.

The Bears went out and signed a pair of linebackers: JJ Shelton (Arkansas) and Kedrick Walker (Georgia State) to give Baylor some experience. As of now, the Bears are five deep at linebacker and that could change with Baylor still being able to sign transfers who had already entered the portal.

Add in 2026 incoming freshmen Porter and Jamarion Phillips — Baylor has some youth it can develop under new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. The former KSU DC has had a good resume with linebackers — most notably developing Austin Romaine at Kansas State.

While the loss of Thomas stings, Baylor has done a good enough job of adding talent to the room ahead of the season.

