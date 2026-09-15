Sam Darnold Injury Update Helps Seahawks in Futures Market; Doesn't Change Week 2 Odds vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has gotten multiple opinions on his glute/hip injury that knocked him out of the game in the opening series in Week 1, and it appears he isn't dealing with a long-term issue.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Darnold has a "very unique" soft-tissue injury and his hip joint isn't impacted. While the star quarterback doesn't have a timeline to return to action, Seattle considers this a short-term injury.

According to a Seahawks spokesperson, Sam Darnold has a "very unique" soft-tissue injury. His hip joint is unaffected. There's no firm timeline on his return, but this is considered a short-term injury. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 14, 2026

That's great news for the Seahawks in the futures market, as they are third in the odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000) and are -215 to make the playoffs in the 2026 season at FanDuel Sportsbook. With the Los Angeles Rams losing in Week 1, Seattle already has a leg up in the NFC West division as well.

Seattle remains a 4.5-point favorite at on the road in Week 2, but that line came down significantly from the lookahead number before Week 1. The Seahawks were 10-point favorites against Arizona before Darnold went down, so it's pretty clear that he's valued by oddsmakers when it comes to the spread.

Drew Lock will get the start in Week 2 after he threw for 187 yards and a score in a comeback win over New England on Wednesday night.

The Seahawks have two easier games coming up with Arizona in Week 2 and Washington in Week 3, which could give Darnold time to return. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has not been placed on injured reserve by the team, which is a sign that Seattle expects him to return in less than four weeks.

Before exiting in the season opener, Darnold completed one of his two pass attempts for 13 yards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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