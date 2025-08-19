From Waco to the NFL: How former Baylor Bears performed in Week 2 of NFL preseason action
With the second week of preseason football in the books, it's that time of the week when we look at how former Baylor Bears have performed on their new teams. As a reminder, no former Baylor players were selected during the 2025 NFL draft; however, six former players found their way onto NFL Rosters. Below, I break down the week 2 performances of the six rookies and add to my insights from week 1.
1. Monray Baldwin - Miami Dolphins:
During week 1 of the NFL preseason, Baldwin saw limited action, only seeing one target come his way and not hauling it in for zero total yards. Although there was a belief that Baldwin would see increased action in his second week with the Dolphins, the lack of production of any statistics is a sign of concern for the former four-year Baylor receiver. Given Miami's crowded depth chart at receiver, it may be very difficult for Baldwin to see any playing time this upcoming season.
2. Treven Ma'ae - Las Vegas Raiders:
The former Oregon Duck showed out in his first preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders and the expectations were high for him coming into week 2. While Ma'ae did not put up the statistics he did in the previous week, he still was able to make his presence felt on the field against the San Francisco 49ers, finishing the game with 1 tackle. Similar to my analysis from last week, the fact remains that the Raiders' defense is in a retooling year, which allows the Ma'ae to continue to push for playing time this upcoming season.
3. Ketron Jackson Jr. - Las Vegas Raiders:
The second wide receiver on this list, Jackson Jr., was in a very similar position to Baldwin coming into the second week of the preseason. After not recording any receptions or yards in his first outing, the hope was that the former Bear could see the field and show the explosiveness that he was able to demonstrate in Waco. Unfortunately for Jackson Jr., the same held this week with him being unable to record any statistics in the Raiders' game against the 49ers. With one more preseason opportunity, Jackson Jr. is going to have to capitalize on this final game in order to have any hope of seeing the field this season with Las Vegas.
4. Matt Jones - Las Vegas Raiders:
The third Las Vegas Raider on this list, and the all-time leader in games played for the Baylor Bears, Jones is coming off a solid week 1 outing in the NFL preseason. Going into week 2, Jones continued his efficiency from the previous week and finished with two total tackles. Although those numbers may not jump off the page, Jones' impact as a glue player for the Raiders' defense was evident throughout the game. If Jones can continue to show his capabilities on the field, he should be able to come into the regular season and push the starting defense for potential playing time.
5. Hal Presley - Kansas City Chiefs:
In limited snaps in week 1, Presley was still able to haul in a reception for yardage in his preseason debut, with the expectation that he would continue to flourish in the following preseason weeks. Unfortunately, the former Bear, who played in 38 games during his collegiate tenure, failed to record any statistics in the Chiefs' preseason week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. With one more week left in the preseason, Presley will have one more chance to show Andy Reid in company that he deserves a spot on the Chiefs roster moving forward.
6. Garmon Randolph - Los Angeles Chargers:
The last Baylor Bear on this list, Randolph, was coming off a week where he did not record any significant statistics for the Chagers. In their week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Randolph was able to record one tackle on the box score. With Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers already loaded up with defensive star power, Randolph will have one more opportunity to show that he has what it takes to earn his spot on the roster, but push his way up the depth chart.
