3 predictions for Baylor vs SMU
The Baylor Bears will hit the road this weekend and travel to Dallas to face the No. 17 SMU Mustangs this Saturday. Despite a season-opening loss to Auburn, the Bears are just 2.5-point underdogs this weekend in their first ranked matchup of the year.
This is a tough game to predict, but I'm going to do my best. Here are my three predictions for this Saturday's showdown.
1. Baylor Scores 35+ Points
After starting slow in the opener against Auburn, Baylor's offense caught fire in the second half. They scored 14 points on four drives, but if Michael Trigg could've held onto that touchdown late in the game, it easily could've been a 21-point half.
Now that they've got their slow start out of the way, I expect Baylor's offense to come out firing on all cylinders. Their passing game was elite - Sawyer Robertson threw for the most yards in the FBS last weekend - but I think they'll be able to get Bryson Washington and the rest of the running backs going this week as well. SMU's defensive line isn't as physical as Auburn's was, so look for Washington to get the ball a lot in the early goings.
If the offense plays how I think they will, I don't see why they can't score 35 or more points on Saturday.
2. Baylor Has Three Receivers Record 75+ Yards
We just talked about how Robertson threw for the most yards in the FBS last week, and while I think the running game will be better, I still believe they're going to rely heavily on their quarterback to get it done through the air.
In his Baylor debut, Kole Wilson caught eight passes for 134 yards. He cemented himself as the Bears' top wideout, and I think he has another big game. I also expect Michael Trigg to have another standout performance. He was targeted 16 times in the Auburn game, and if he even gets half that number this week, he could have 75+ yards. Then, you can take your pick between the rest of Baylor's receivers. Josh Cameron can get 75 yards in one play, Ashtyn Hawkins nearly hit the 75-yard mark in week one and Kobe Prentice caught a touchdown in the opener. Any of those three guys could have a big game against SMU and go for 75+ yards.
3. Baylor's Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers
Baylor's defense didn't have their best game against Auburn. They were actually pretty solid in coverage, but they got destroyed in the run game and struggled getting guys on the ground. They play another good offense this week, but I believe they'll play much better and force a couple turnovers.
SMU's quarterback, Kevin Jennings, is susceptible to turning the ball over. In 2024, he threw 11 interceptions and fumbled the ball seven times in 14 games. In SMU's season opener against East Texas A&M, he threw for 260 yards and two scores, but also threw an interception.
If Baylor's secondary can cover the way they did a week ago against Auburn, they should be able to force Jennings into an interception or two. If not, there's always a chance he or someone else puts the ball on the ground.
If Baylor wants to win this game, winning the turnover battle will be crucial. After a bad game against Auburn, I think this defense will have something to prove and will come out and force SMU into a couple mistakes.
Can the Baylor Bears bounce back?
