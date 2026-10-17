5 Baylor Football Players Ruled Out vs. TCU, but Key Edge Rusher Expected to Play

Baylor has ruled out five players for Saturday's rivalry matchup against TCU, according to the team's final availability report.

The Bears (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) are coming off a bye week following their 55-19 victory over Arizona State on Oct. 3. Saturday's game presents an opportunity to build on that performance as Baylor enters the second half of its regular-season schedule.

Baylor's Official Availability Report

OUT:

S Jacob Redding (No. 8)

CB Jamarion Richardson (No. 38)

DL Devonte Tezino (No. 59)

OL Cayden Tone (No. 61)

WR Ashton Jones (No. 87)

Garrick Ponder Expected to Play Despite Earlier Injury Concerns

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears defensive end Ryan Davis (9) celebrates after an interception against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One notable player expected to be available is senior defensive end Garrick Ponder, who was listed as questionable earlier in the week but is not included among the players ruled out for Saturday's matchup.

Ponder has recorded 11 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble this season, according to SicEm365. His availability gives Baylor another option along the edge against a Horned Frogs offense that has struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack.

TCU (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is coming off a 17-10 loss to BYU, its second consecutive defeat. The Horned Frogs managed just 72 rushing yards on 30 attempts in that game, although rainy conditions contributed to the offensive struggles.

Baylor will be without three defensive players — safety Jacob Redding, cornerback Jamarion Richardson and defensive lineman Devonte Tezino — along with offensive lineman Cayden Tone and wide receiver Ashton Jones. Redding and Tezino have already been ruled out for the season.

The Bears have held each of their first five opponents to 20 points or fewer, their longest such streak to open a season since 1966.

DJ Lagway's Mobility Improving, Offensive Line Healthy

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) warms up before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears also received positive news regarding quarterback DJ Lagway, who has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener. Head coach Dave Aranda said Monday that Lagway's mobility had improved, particularly his movement within the pocket and ability to participate in designed quarterback runs.

Aranda also indicated that Baylor's starting offensive line was healthy following the bye week, despite several players dealing with injuries throughout the season.

Baylor will look to maintain the offensive balance it showed against Arizona State, when Lagway threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns while the rushing attack produced 244 yards and three scores.

TCU's defense has been one of its strengths this season, making Saturday's game a test of whether Baylor can sustain that production against a conference rival.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at McLane Stadium in Waco. The game will be televised on FS1.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.