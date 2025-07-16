Powering up the Bears: Baylor's preseason All-Big 12 Honors
Baylor football's Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, Keaton Thomas, and Palmer Williams have all been named to the 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 team on July 7th by Athlon Sports. That's the second most in the conference, second-highest behind Arizona State.
Bryson Washington (RB) 6-0, 203 pounds is a redshirt sophomore from Franklin, Texas who had a record-breaking season as a freshman rushing for over 1,000 yards. Washington broke Richard Reese's freshman record for rushing yards in a season. Finished with 12 rushing touchdowns and had six 100-yard rushing games all while playing just 11 games. Washington was named to the 2024 Freshman All-American team (FWAA)
The 6-1 218 218-pound redshirt senior from Cedar Park, Texas, Josh Cameron, had a team high with 52 catches for 754 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns through the air. Cameron was also one of the most dynamic return specialists in the country, being named a second-team All-American as a punt returner by FWAA, returned 14 punts for 290 yards, averaging 20.7 yards per return with a long of 73 yards.
On to the defensive side of the ball 6-2 224 pound redshirt junior out of Jacksonville, Florida, Keaton Thomas, who played a majority of the season injured, still managed to be honored as a 2024 First Team All-Big 12 (Coaches, AP). Thomas, who totaled with 114 tackles, seven for a loss, along with 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for 35 yards for a TD.
Special Teams has made the list with Junior from Advance, North Carolina, Palmer Williams, who was honored as 2024 First-Team All-Big 12 (Coaches, AP). Williams had the leading punting average with 50.4 yards on 56 punts, with his longest being 72 yards, 25 punts inside the 20, and 16 fair catches forced. He helped Baylor out a lot and flipped the field and bailed Baylor out of a lot of tough situations during the 2024 season. Williams gives the Bears a secret strategic weapon for the upcoming 2025 season: control tempo and dictate field position, and special teams can make a big difference from being in 3rd place and a trip to Arlington for the conference championship.
