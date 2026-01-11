Baylor flips USF commit, signs former No. 1 ranked JUCO player in the transfer portal
Heading into 2025, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy was a hot commodity and most teams wanted him on their D-line. Hardy would commit to South Carolina as the top-ranked JUCO player after starring at East Mississippi State Community College.
But it didn't work out for Hardy with the Gamecocks. He saw one game and four snaps for South Carolina and Hardy headed back to the transfer portal. Hardy committed to South Florida on Jan.5, but once Baylor came calling -- Hardy changed his mind. On Sunday, the former top-ranked JUCO star signed with the Bears.
Hardy will come to Baylor with two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting with South Carolina this past season.
Hardy's dominance at the JUCO level
Playing under famous Last Chance U coach Buddy Stephens, Hardy was a dominant force at the JUCO level. In his first year there, he tallied 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Then in 2024, Hardy played in seven games and recorded 18 tackles and one sack, while forcing one fumble. His play in his second season under Stephens earned him first-team All-MACCC honors.
Once Hardy entered the portal -- the first time -- the Georgia native held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma, among others, but chose to sign with South Carolina.
Hardy graduated from Howard High School in Macon, Ga. in 2023. He was a two-way player for Macon’s Tattnall Square Academy as a junior in 2021, working primarily on the defensive line but also saw time at tight end. Hardy totaled 56 tackles and seven sacks, earning All-Region 1A-Private honors.
Hardy's potential could spell good things for the Bears' D-line
The Baylor defensive line -- like most of the defensive unit -- will look different next season. Jackie Marshall. Cooper Lanz, Emar'rion Winston, and Matthew Fobbs-White are all gone, among others. The Bears have landed a few linemen in the portal, most notably former KSU edge rusher Ryan Davis.
Baylor is hopeful that Hardy's potential will translate in 2026 and he can be a starting-caliber defensive lineman in the Big 12.
