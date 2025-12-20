Introducing Jacori Greer, defensive line coaching candidate at Baylor

The Baylor Bears defensive coaching staff is getting overhauled in preparation for the 2026 season. Baylor has already hired former Kansas State DC Joe Klanderman as its new defensive coordinator. Now, the Bears are looking toward the East Coast potentially for their defensive line coach position. Coastal Carolina DL coach Jacori Greer has drawn interest from Dave Aranda and could be on his way to Waco.

With the Chanticleers in 2025, Greer was the run-game coordinator in addition to coaching up the defensive line. Greer has a habit of producing all-conference defenders on his watch. He coached DL Ezekiel Durham-Campbell to third-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Campbell led the team with 5.5 sacks. In addition, Campbell was second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and recorded 39 tackles.

Impactful coaching

Greer’s coaching made a huge impact in 2024 when he was a defensive assistant at Louisiana Tech. What a difference a year makes. The Bulldogs rose from 110 in total defense in 2023 to 12th in 2024 on Greer's watch.

Another successful coaching stop came at Abilene Christian, Greer’s defensive unit ranked 10th in the FCS in sacks with 36. In 2018, Greer coached up the defense to record three sacks per game, which was good enough for No. 8 in the FCS.

At Texas State from 2020-22, Greer’s tutelage helped DL Nico Ezidore earn third-team All-Sun Belt accolades. Ezidore posted 66 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

In 2025, Baylor was terrible when it came to sacks and tackles for loss, two stat lines that are indicative of good defensive line play. The Bears ranked 125th in the FBS in tackles for loss with 48 over 12 games. By contrast, the Oklahoma Sooners led the nation in TFLs with 115. In addition, Baylor could not pressure the quarterback to get sacks, which resulted in the Bears being ranked 132nd (out of 136 teams) in that category.

With new coaches comes a fresh set of eyes to see what Baylor does well and what needs to change ASAP on the defensive side of the ball. If Baylor pulls the trigger and makes the hire, Greer and his coaching philosophy could be the catalyst for a markedly improved Baylor defense in 2026.

More From Baylor On SI