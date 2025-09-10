Baylor Bears Closing in on Top 25 in CBS Sports College Football Rankings
The Baylor Bears have taken a significant jump in CBS Sports' newest College Football Rankings of all 136 FBS teams.
The Bears rose eight spots to No. 33, edging out teams such as the Florida Gators, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State. CBS's rankings have Baylor just nine spots outside of a top 25 ranking. While their rankings aren't completely linear with the AP Top 25 Poll, CBS Sports has the Bears relatively close to their AP Poll ranking of No. 37.
CBS Sports had the Bears ranked at No. 41 after their Week 1 loss to the Auburn Tigers, but their impressive upset over the SMU Mustangs in Week 2 has seen them rise and start to creep into some journalists' top 25.
One of the biggest factors going into Baylor's emerging ranking is the growth of quarterback Sawyer Robertson. The redshirt senior has had an incredible start to the 2025 season and is being considered as a Heisman candidate. We have seen in the past how much voters rely on quarterbacks in their rankings, and Roberson's strong start is helping the Bears rise in rankings.
The Bears likely won't see a big increase after their Week 3 matchup with the Samford Bulldogs, as voters don't put a lot of weight on wins against FCS opponents. But Baylor will have to be careful, as a loss or a struggling win could see them fall significantly.
Big 12 play begins in Week 4, where Baylor could really build their resume. They'll face teams such as Arizona State, TCU, and Utah, who are all ranked close to or in CBS Sports' top 25. But in terms of rankings, one slip-up from the Bears could keep them out.
If Baylor continues to win and finally earns a top 25 ranking, it would mark the first time since Week 5 of the 2022 season.
