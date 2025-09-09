Inside The Bears

Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL

Breaking down the top Week 1 performances of former Baylor Bears players in the NFL.

Kyle Besson

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) and safety Camryn Bynum (0) celebrate after Bynum forces a turn over against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) and safety Camryn Bynum (0) celebrate after Bynum forces a turn over against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of a game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 1 of the NFL season didn't have too many former Baylor Bears see action, but some players played key roles in their team's Week 1 performance. From young promising talents to aging veterans, these former Bears stood out in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

LB Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills

Fans celebrate with Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard after he recovered the fumble Ravens made
Fans celebrate with Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard after he recovered the fumble Ravens made during a punt return at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard's numbers don't stand out in the team's thrilling 41-40 comeback victory on Sunday Night Football, but the former Baylor linebacker was involved in one of the biggest game-changing plays. Bernard ended the day with 3 tackles and a TFL, but it's his fumble recovery that helped make all the difference.

Winning 40-32 with just 3:12 left in the game, the Baltimore Ravens put the ball in running back Derrick Henry's hands. Henry had torched the Bills for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns to this point and was the safest option for Baltimore to run the clock out...until he wasn't. Edge rusher Ed Oliver forced a fumble on the veteran running back, causing absolute chaos. The ball would bounce around from a couple of Bills players before Bernard would dive on it and secure the chance for Buffalo to tie it up. While not playing the most outstanding game, Bernard's key recovery directly helped his team pull off the comeback.

WR Tyquan Thornton - Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2)
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike Terrel Bernard, Tyquan Thornton and the Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to come out of Week 1 with a victory. Despite the loss, the former Baylor wideout had a solid showing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Thornton logged 2 receptions for 41 yards, including a 38-yard reception with 40 seconds left in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 wideout's big play helped the Chiefs' offense put a field goal on the board just a few plays later as time expired in the first half.

With the suspension of Rashee Rice and an injury to Xavier Worthy, Kansas City will have to dig into the depth chart for receiver help for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Thornton already played in 72% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, and will likely have an even bigger role in Week 2.

CB Xavien Howard - Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) celebrates a turnover against the Miami Dolphins
Sep 7, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavien Howard (4) celebrates a turnover against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard signed with the Indianapolis Colts just weeks ago, and immediately made an impact. The Colts dismantled the Miami Dolphins in a statement 33-8 victory. The Indianapolis defense blanketed the offense for the Dolphins, and Howard played a large role.

Howard played in 67% of the Colts' defensive snaps and was given an 80.0 overall grade from PFF, the 8th best among 107 NFL cornerbacks. The most intriguing part of the former Baylor defensive back's performance was his lack of stats. Howard only logged one stat on Sunday's win, and that was a fumble recovery. While a lack of box score impact could be seen as a negative, it's usually the opposite for cornerbacks. Howard was on an island with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

After the win, Howard spoke with the media, saying he provided the Colts with insight into his former team. The veteran said, "We knew... he gets the ball out pretty quick. And once we take away his first read, I feel like it's panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday."

