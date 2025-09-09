Best Week 1 Performances From Baylor Bears Players in the NFL
Week 1 of the NFL season didn't have too many former Baylor Bears see action, but some players played key roles in their team's Week 1 performance. From young promising talents to aging veterans, these former Bears stood out in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.
LB Terrel Bernard - Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard's numbers don't stand out in the team's thrilling 41-40 comeback victory on Sunday Night Football, but the former Baylor linebacker was involved in one of the biggest game-changing plays. Bernard ended the day with 3 tackles and a TFL, but it's his fumble recovery that helped make all the difference.
Winning 40-32 with just 3:12 left in the game, the Baltimore Ravens put the ball in running back Derrick Henry's hands. Henry had torched the Bills for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns to this point and was the safest option for Baltimore to run the clock out...until he wasn't. Edge rusher Ed Oliver forced a fumble on the veteran running back, causing absolute chaos. The ball would bounce around from a couple of Bills players before Bernard would dive on it and secure the chance for Buffalo to tie it up. While not playing the most outstanding game, Bernard's key recovery directly helped his team pull off the comeback.
WR Tyquan Thornton - Kansas City Chiefs
Unlike Terrel Bernard, Tyquan Thornton and the Kansas City Chiefs weren't able to come out of Week 1 with a victory. Despite the loss, the former Baylor wideout had a solid showing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Thornton logged 2 receptions for 41 yards, including a 38-yard reception with 40 seconds left in the second quarter. The 6-foot-2 wideout's big play helped the Chiefs' offense put a field goal on the board just a few plays later as time expired in the first half.
With the suspension of Rashee Rice and an injury to Xavier Worthy, Kansas City will have to dig into the depth chart for receiver help for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Thornton already played in 72% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, and will likely have an even bigger role in Week 2.
CB Xavien Howard - Indianapolis Colts
Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard signed with the Indianapolis Colts just weeks ago, and immediately made an impact. The Colts dismantled the Miami Dolphins in a statement 33-8 victory. The Indianapolis defense blanketed the offense for the Dolphins, and Howard played a large role.
Howard played in 67% of the Colts' defensive snaps and was given an 80.0 overall grade from PFF, the 8th best among 107 NFL cornerbacks. The most intriguing part of the former Baylor defensive back's performance was his lack of stats. Howard only logged one stat on Sunday's win, and that was a fumble recovery. While a lack of box score impact could be seen as a negative, it's usually the opposite for cornerbacks. Howard was on an island with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
After the win, Howard spoke with the media, saying he provided the Colts with insight into his former team. The veteran said, "We knew... he gets the ball out pretty quick. And once we take away his first read, I feel like it's panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday."
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout
Baylor Bears Upset No. 17 SMU in 48-45 Overtime Thriller
Baylor vs SMU Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Mustangs Ahead of Week 2
Tracking Baylor Bears NFL Players Entering Week 1 of the 2025 Season