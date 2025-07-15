Baylor's star DC Matt Powledge gains major recognition ahead of 2025 season
One of the top coordinators in the country is down in Waco, Texas. Matt Powledge, the defensive coordinator at Baylor, was named to Dave Campbell's Texas Football 40 Under 40. The list honors the top 40 coaches in the state of Texas who are under 40 years of age.
Powledge is entering his third season as the defensive coordinator with the Bears. Baylor's defense saw a huge improvement last season under Powledge. In one year, Baylor moved up 40 spots in defensive FEI ratings, and in the NCAA stats national rankings, saw the Bears improve 23 spots in total defense, 31 spots in sacks, 42 spots in pass efficiency defense, 34 spots in scoring defense, 43 spots in rushing defense and 73 spots in third down conversion percentage defense.
With Powledge back in 2025, the defensive outlook is high for the Bears this year.
You can read the entire press release below:
WACO, Texas -- Baylor football defensive coordinator Matt Powledge was named a member of the Dave Campbell's Texas Football 40 Under 40, which honors 40 coaches in the state of Texas that are under 40 years old, it was announced by the publication.
Powledge, is in his second stint on the Baylor coaching staff and his third as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He previously spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as the safeties coach and special teams coordinator on Coach Dave Aranda's staff, and was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Oregon in 2022.
Powledge helped spur the Bears to a strong season in 2024, helping Baylor win eight games and advance to the Texas Bowl. His defensive unit sparked a six-game winning streak to conclude the regular season, the longest such streak in program history.
The defensive improved drastically in Powledge's second season as its coordinator, moving up 40 spots in the defensive FEI ratings, and in the national NCAA stats, BU moved up 23 spots in total defense, 31 spots in sacks, 42 spots in pass efficiency defense, 34 spots in scoring defense, 43 spots in rushing defense and 73 spots in third-down conversion percentage defense. His secondary helped BU rank No. 27 nationally in interceptions, an 82-spot improvement from his first year back in Waco.
The 2024 defensive unit was led by a dynamic pair of inside linebackers, including first-team All-Conference stalwarts, Matt Jones and Keaton Thomas. The duo each charted over 110 tackles, becoming the first pair with 100 tackles in a season at the linebacker post since 2010.
In his first year as the primary defensive play caller in 2023, while also working with the safeties, Powledge helped mentor freshman All-America cornerback Caden Jenkins. His tutelage sawCarl Williams IV shine after shifting to STAR from his preseason camp position of cornerback midway through the year.
A native of Huntsville, Texas, Powledge is coming off a 10-win season with the Ducks, leading Oregon to a 7-2 mark in the Pac-12, three top-15 wins and the Holiday Bowl Title. The Ducks, ranked No. 15 in the College Football Playoff top-25, ranked eighth in the nation in interceptions, 24th in red-zone defense and 33rd in rushing defense.
His 2021 season with the Bears saw Baylor win the Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl Trophy, while ranking in the top-15 in both scoring defense and interceptions. He mentored Jalen Pitre into Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Powledge previously spent time on the coaching staff at Louisiana-Lafayette (2018-19), ULM (2016-17) and Sam Houston (2014-15). He opened his coaching career at Kentucky (2013), Northwestern State (2012) and Southeastern Louisiana (2010-11) after playing fullback for his hometown Sam Houston (2005-09).
Baylor opens its 2025 season on Aug. 29 at McLane Stadium, playing host to Auburn at 7 p.m. on FOX and the Baylor Sports Media Network. Single-game tickets go on sale July 23.
