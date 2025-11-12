Checking in on Baylor’s 2026 defensive recruiting class as the season winds down
1. Defensive Backs: Jamarion Vincent, Waco Connally; Jordan Davis, HSAA Plano
Jamarion Vincent was an amazing get for the Bears staff. He is the 9th all-time highest-ranked commit at Baylor, with a 247 rating of 0.9467. Landing Vincent was important to the staff because he is from the Waco area, and solidifying the "254" area code has been a goal for recruiting. Vincent has 2 interceptions and 9 pass break-ups on the year. This may seem underwhelming for a high 4-star recruit, but you have to take into account that he is not being targeted because he is so good. Vincent has been continuously recruited by Michigan, but has stayed loyal to the Bears. Vincent will make an immediate impact for the Bears in the 2026 season. Jordan Davis is also putting together a good season. Playing safety, he has totaled 2 interceptions, 72 total tackles, and has blocked 2 field goals. He has been a force for his team and a great addition, especially on special teams, for the 2026 season.
2. Defensive Line: Jamarion Carlton, Temple; Jae'lin Battle, Sante Fe (OK); Tyrone Morgan, Woodlawn (LA)
Jamarion Carlton is the crown jewel of the 2026 class. He is the 4th highest-ranked recruit in Baylor history, with a 247 rating of 0.9767. Carlton confirmed his commitment to the University last week with a cryptic tweet. Texas has continuously recruited Carlton, but he has stayed loyal to the Bears through the underwhelming Bears season. Carlton is having a great season himself with 57 total tackles and 5 sacks on the year. Jae'lin Battle is also having a great year. The 0.8811 247-rated recruit has 17 TFLs, 62 total tackles, and 9.5 sacks. Sadly, his school is struggling, with a 1-9 record. Tyrone Morgan, a 0.8689 recruit, continues to garner national respect. His 247 rating has continued to increase throughout the 2025 season. All three guys will make a great impact for Aranda's defensive line, a group that has struggled at times this season.
3. Linebackers: Jamarion Phillips, South Oak Cliff
Jamarion Phillips continues the South Oak Cliff to Baylor pipeline that Khenon Hall has worked to establish since he came to Baylor in 2024. Phillips, a 0.8689 247-rated, was ranked the 4th best linebacker in the state of Texas by RallyPrepsTX. Through the 2025 season, Phillips' 247 rating has continually increased, and the extensive offer list continues to expand.
4. Athlete: Jamarion Richardson, Pleasant Grove
Jamarion Richardson has mostly played cornerback for Pleasant Grove. He is currently a 0.8667-rated recruit and has continued to put his full athleticism on display this season. He continues to receive offers through his senior season but has stayed loyal to the Bears. He will be a versatile recruit for Baylor, both on defense and on special teams.