From Waco to the NFL: How former Baylor Bears performed in Week 3 of NFL preseason action
With the NFL preseason now completed, it's that time of the week when we look at how former Baylor Bears have performed on their new teams. As a reminder, no former Baylor players were selected during the 2025 NFL draft; however, six former players found their way onto NFL Rosters. Below, I break down the week 3 performances of the six rookies and add to my insights from week 1 and week 2.
1. Monaray Baldwin - Miami Dolphins: With the NFL preseason coming to a close, Monaray Baldwin was released by the Miami Dolphins. With the former Baylor Bear now without a team, he will look to join a new squad that could be in need of some depth at the wide receiver position.
2. Treven Ma'ae- Las Vegas Raiders: After a weaker second week performance, the former Oregon transfer and Baylor Bear looked to rebound going into the final week of the preseason. In the Raiders' final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Ma'ae was able to record one tackle, but his impact was felt beyond the stat sheet. With roster cuts around the corner, Ma'ae has certainly done enough to push for one of the coveted 53 roster spots in Las Vegas and could be an asset for the Raiders' interior defensive line.
3. Ketron Jackson Jr.- Las Vegas Raiders: The next former Baylor wideout, Jackson Jr., similar to Baldwin, was also in need of a spectacular week to potentially save his spot on the team. Unfortunately, Jackson Jr. saw a similar fate and was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson Jr., too, will now look to join another team in need of a bigger wide receiver on its depth chart.
4. Matt Jones- Las Vegas Raiders: The final Las Vegas Raider on the list, Jones, has been consistent for Las Vegas throughout the preseason. In his final week of preseason action, Jones only recorded one total tackle. Although the numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, Jones has shown his side-to-side mobility, along with the other assets that made him so special at Baylor. Only time will tell, but it is my belief that Jones has done enough to make the 53-man roster.
5. Hal Presley - Kansas City Chiefs: The final former Baylor wideout on this list, Presley, has also had a relatively quiet preseason and was coming off a week 2 performance where he recorded zero statistics. However, in his final preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Presley recorded one reception for 12 yards, finishing the preseason with 2 total receptions for 20 yards. Earning a roster spot for the Chiefs is no small feat, especially in an already crowded receiver room, but the former Bear will hope he's done enough in the preseason to earn a spot.
6. Garmon Randolph - Los Angeles Chargers: During the NFL preseason, Randolph has had an up-and-down experience, after recording no stats in week 1 and one tackle in week 2. In his final performance with the Los Angeles Chargers, Randolph was able to record one sack and one tackle, leading to a final preseason stat sheet of 2 tackles and 1 sack. While the Los Angeles Chargers are absolutely stacked at the outside linebacker position, Randolph will hope that he has done enough in the eyes of Jesse Minter and head coach Jim Harbaugh to earn a roster spot.
With the regular season approaching, now comes the difficult decision for many teams where they are forced to make roster cuts before finalizing their official 53-man rosters. While some former Baylor Bears have already been waived, the rest of the rookies will hope that they have done enough to earn a spot on their teams' respective rosters.
