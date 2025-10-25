How to watch Baylor football vs. Cincinnati
The last time Baylor and Cincinnati faced off, it wasn’t a matchup that carried postseason implications or national attention, but rather one of survival. Both teams limped into Nippert Stadium last fall with losing records, and both left it at 3–9 by season’s end. Still, that 32–29 road win for the Bears served as one of the few bright spots in a season otherwise defined by missed opportunities and constant recalibration, giving Baylor a rare moment of resilience amongst a disastrous season.
Fast forward a year, and the tone around this matchup feels completely different. Baylor, now 4–3 and hovering in the middle of the Big 12 pack, looks to prove its early-season improvements are more than just fleeting flashes. Cincinnati, ranked 21st nationally and sitting near the top of the conference standings, has transformed under Scott Satterfield in just his third season at the helm — led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby, whose efficiency and poise have made the Bearcats one of the nation’s biggest surprises.
Both teams have retooled in the time since that inaugural matchup in 2023, and both have reason to view this weekend as pivotal. For Baylor, it’s a chance to validate progress, secure their second-ranked win of the season, and throw their name back into the ring of the Big 12’s late-season conversation. For Cincinnati, it’s an opportunity to maintain momentum and avoid the kind of midseason stumble that derails playoff hopes, and continue to stake their claim as a preemptive, perennial Big 12 contender in the new age of the wide-open conference.
In a league without Oklahoma or Texas, new rivalries are still being written, and Baylor versus Cincinnati may not carry decades of animosity, but it does carry urgency despite the varying records Both programs remember where they stood two years ago, and both are intent on proving how far they’ve come since.
Tap in below to find out how you can catch Saturday’s matchup.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against Cincinnati today:
- Date: October 25th, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. CT
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN+
