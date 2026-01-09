Lagway's commitment to Baylor already under pressure as Ole Miss circles

Just one day after DJ Lagway announced his commitment to Baylor, it was reported that Lagway will continually take visits until the portal officially closes. The original report, via Pete Thamel, notes that Ole Miss has continued to show interest in the former five-star recruit. It was reported earlier today that current Ole Miss quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, has had his waiver for an extra year of eligibility declined, meaning Ole Miss will be in desperate search for a quarterback for the 2026 season.

Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is planning to continue to take visits before officially committing. He had a positive visit to Baylor earlier this week. One program that has consistently expressed interest is Ole Miss. pic.twitter.com/IL8PUO5kVA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2026

The silver lining for Baylor fans is that a lot of the original destinations for DJ have been filled. The Florida State spot was filled by Ashton Daniels, a player that Baylor also had their eyes on. The Missouri job was filled by Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons, and it seems like Virginia and Stanford have fully fallen out of the running. Ole Miss will be desperate for a quarterback, and LSU is also without a quarterback heading into 2026. It will be interesting to see where DJ will take visits in the next week.

Breaking: The NCAA has denied Trinidad Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility, which would end his college career. The decision comes after a verbal denial in December. Ole Miss can still appeal the decision. pic.twitter.com/L9g6sIgN7W — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

It was an exciting 24 hours for Baylor Football, but the fan base will be on edge for the next week as Lagway takes visits and schools become increasingly desperate for a quarterback. Baylor seemed confident yesterday, as it was even reported that DJ was fully on board and even going to help recruit guys to join him for the 2026 season.

I've been asked about the timing on signing paperwork for @BUFootball commit and former Floirida QB D.J. Lagway. There can be a turnaround time of 24-48 hours and two signatures are needed, one for the scholarship and another for revenue sharing contract. I spoke with someone… — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) January 9, 2026

If DJ Lagway does break his commitment to the University, it will add more fuel to the fire Dave Aranda crowd, who were given a glimer of hope yesterday when outlets announced the commitment. A Lagway decommitment would be another huge dagger to Baylor fans who had so much hope going into the 2025 season. Hope, which was slowly crushed as the season went on and then capped off with a loss that made them miss a bowl game. Hopefully, Baylor fans don't have their hope taken away from them, as DJ Lagway had rekindled the fan base and washed away the feeling of apathy for the past 24 hours.

