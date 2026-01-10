Keeping DJ Lagway: Baylor’s next recruiting battle

Yesterday it was announced that DJ Lagway would commit to Baylor and step up as quarterback for the 2026 season. Today, it was reported that DJ would continue to take visits to schools, notably Ole Miss. This announcement scared Baylor fans, as many think they would be outmuscled by a bigger school with more money, but Baylor still holds DJ's commitment and still has work to do to convince him to stay. So what can Baylor do to get Lagway to play in Waco?

Add some wide receiver talent

Baylor lost four starting wide receivers after the 2025 season. Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kobe Prentice, and Kole Wilson will all be taking their talents to the NFL, leaving a large hole in the Baylor offense. Louis Brown IV and Jadon Porter showed flashes in 2025, but a couple of reinforcements will be needed. I believe that two starter-quality wide receivers will be necessary for the Bears next season.

One guy they will target is Zion Kearney, a sophomore who was a highly rated four-star coming out of high school. The Oklahoma transfer could fill that wide-out position previously occupied by Josh Cameron. Another guy who would fit is wide receiver Dre'lon Miller. The Colorado transfer is from Texas and took a visit to Waco this past week.

Get DJ a new O-line

Although Lagway has the ability to be creative outside the pocket, I believe one of his best qualities is his downfield passing ability, and in order to have that, you must be able to have a clean pocket. Last year, Baylor gave Sawyer Robertson a great opportunity to pass downfield, and he took advantage of it. With the exit of many productive offensive linemen, notably Colton Price, who entered the portal, and Omar Agbideon, who entered the NFL draft, Baylor will need to heavily reload across the offensive line. Investment here will be key for stability over the next few years.

Give DJ whatever he wants

We live in a player-dominated era. If Baylor recruits some guys that DJ Lagway likes to play or would like to play with, you hear him out. DJ is one of the highest-rated Baylor recruits of all time, and gives you the opportunity to reintroduce excitement to McLane Stadium in 2026. Keep DJ Lagway happy throughout the Spring, he gives you the best chance to win games in 2026, and therefore, save Dave Aranda's job.

