Baylor football hires away Michigan football coach, helped Wolverines win national title
The Baylor football program announced the hiring of former Michigan coach Anthony Marciano. From 2022-23, Marciano was a defensive analyst under Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. But last season, in Sherrone Moore's first season as the head coach in Ann Arbor, Marciano was promoted to an assistant linebacker coach.
Prior to Michigan, Marciano was with Florida from 2020-21 as a graduate assistant.
You can read the press release below:
Former UIW wide receiverAnthony Marciano, who spent the last four seasons on the staff at Michigan and Florida, will join the Baylor football coaching staff as the assistant linebackers coach, it was announced on Wednesday.
Marciano will assist Jamar Chaney with the inside linebackers unit in 2025, and joins the Baylor staff after spending the last three seasons on the staff at Michigan, including two seasons as a defensive analyst and one season as an assistant linebackers coach. He also spent a season as a graduate assistant, working with the secondary, at Florida in 2021, and three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at UIW.
While at Michigan, Marciano helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 National Championship, a pair of B1G Championships, two College Football Playoff bids, and a win in the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl. He worked directly with the inside linebackers in 2024, a role he will have in 2025 with Baylor, after serving as a defensive analyst with the secondary in 2022-23. In the NCAA stats, UM ranked in the top 11 in total defense in all three of his seasons, including ranking No. 1 in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense during the national title run. UM ranked fifth in total defense and passing defense, sixth in rushing defense and seventh in scoring defense in 2022, a season that saw a CFP semifinal appearance.
While at Florida, Marciano was a graduate assistant coach working with the secondary during the 2021 season.
He opened his coaching career at his alma mater, UIW, where he was a graduate assistant working with the receivers from 2018-20, which featured an FCS spring season, in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marciano played four seasons (2014-18) at UIW at wide receiver.
